Kamloops police ask for help finding missing 15-year-old
Searching for missing teen
UPDATE: Kamloops RCMP reported Tuesday morning that Wilson had been located.
Kamloops Mounties are asking for help to find a missing 15-year-old.
In a news release, Kamloops RCMP Cpl. Dana Napier said Marissa Wilson was last seen in the downtown area near the 1100-block of Battle Street.
Napier said Wilson has been known to travel to the North Shore and Aberdeen neighbourhoods by foot or by bus.
“Police are looking to confirm Marissa’s whereabouts,” Napier said. “We are asking anyone with information on where she may be to please contact police as soon as possible.”
Wilson is described as an Indigenous youth who stands 5-foot-4 and weighs about 100 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes.
Anyone with information on Wilson’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Kamloops RCMP Detachment.
