South Kam falls to North Van's Argyle 29-22 in B.C. AA football semifinal

Photo: Johnson Mai SKSS quarterback Cole Rigler looks to throw during the B.C. AA high school football playoff semi-finals on Sunday, Nov. 23.

The South Kamloops Titans ended their B.C. AA high school football playoff run in dramatic fashion on Sunday night, falling 29-22 to North Vancouver's Argyle Pipers at BC Place.

Sunday’s tilt was the first time the Titans made it to the provincial semifinal since 2011.

The Pipers drew first blood, converting on an interception in the first quarter. South Kam responded before halftime, with Lloyd Heggen juking two defenders before diving into the end zone for a touchdown.

The Titans took the lead in the second half after Heggen took a screen 45 yards downfield. But Argyle fired right back with a touchdown drive of their own, knotting it up at 14-14.

South Kam threw a deep pass while gambling on fourth and one with three minutes remaining, and Heggen could not haul it in.

Argyle QB Conor Thomson needed only two plays from there to get the Pipers back into the end zone.

Cole Rigler marched the Titans 80 yards in the dying seconds of the game to find the end zone on a five yard pass to Zander Merell with 11 seconds on the clock.

Merell caught the ball again for a two point convert, but the Titans were unable to recover the onside kick.

Argyle won 29-22.

The Pipers will face the Vernon Panthers in the provincial AA final next weekend.