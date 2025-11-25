South Kam falls to North Van's Argyle 29-22 in B.C. AA football semifinal
SKSS falls in B.C. semifinal
The South Kamloops Titans ended their B.C. AA high school football playoff run in dramatic fashion on Sunday night, falling 29-22 to North Vancouver's Argyle Pipers at BC Place.
Sunday’s tilt was the first time the Titans made it to the provincial semifinal since 2011.
The Pipers drew first blood, converting on an interception in the first quarter. South Kam responded before halftime, with Lloyd Heggen juking two defenders before diving into the end zone for a touchdown.
The Titans took the lead in the second half after Heggen took a screen 45 yards downfield. But Argyle fired right back with a touchdown drive of their own, knotting it up at 14-14.
South Kam threw a deep pass while gambling on fourth and one with three minutes remaining, and Heggen could not haul it in.
Argyle QB Conor Thomson needed only two plays from there to get the Pipers back into the end zone.
Cole Rigler marched the Titans 80 yards in the dying seconds of the game to find the end zone on a five yard pass to Zander Merell with 11 seconds on the clock.
Merell caught the ball again for a two point convert, but the Titans were unable to recover the onside kick.
Argyle won 29-22.
The Pipers will face the Vernon Panthers in the provincial AA final next weekend.
More Kamloops News
- Local artists to get spotlightKamloops - 6:00 pm
- Enjoy local's Adele tributeOkanagan - 6:00 pm
- Deadly slide near CrestonCreston - 5:23 pm
- Truck knocks out powerKelowna - 4:48 pm
- Local Iranians celebrateKelowna - 4:01 pm
3 bedrooms 2 baths
$899,000
more details
Kamloops BC SPCA Featured Pet
Harriet Kamloops BC SPCA >
Kamloops Weather
Tourism Kamloops
Kamloops Transit
Airport Arrivals
Airport Departures
School District 73
Kamloops Classifieds
Kamloops Discussion Forum
Thompson-Nicola Regional District
Interior Health
Thompson Rivers University
Thompson Career College
Thompson-Nicola Regional Library
Kamloops Real Estate