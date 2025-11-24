Kamloops News

Groundbreaking event planned this week for Kamloops Centre for the Arts

Breaking ground for PAC

Photo: Kristen Holliday Construction fencing has been set up around the site where the Kamloops Centre for the Arts will be built.

UPDATE: 3:10 p.m.

The City of Kamloops is planning a groundbreaking event for the Kamloops Centre for the Arts later this week.

According to an email from the city, the event will be held at 2:30 p.m. Wednesday at 393 Seymour St., on the corner nearest St. Paul Street and Fourth Avenue.

On Monday, construction fencing could be seen surrounding the city-owned property, which has served as a downtown parking lot for years.

The City of Kamloops has aimed for a November groundbreaking for the major capital project, according to its Let’s Talk website. Preliminary site works are expected to follow into the winter.

Deep excavations will start in the spring, with foundations installed by the end of 2026.

The budget for the performing arts centre now sits at $211 million.

ORIGINAL: 1:46 p.m.

Crews have set up construction fencing around a downtown parking lot where the $211-million Kamloops Centre for the Arts is slated to rise.

On Monday morning, only a few vehicles and a handful of workers wearing high-visibility vests were inside the city-owned lot at 393 Seymour St., which is now permanently closed according to signage on site.

Workers could be seen removing parking pay stations, while others were taking out Build Kamloops-branded banners to erect the fencing surrounding the site.

The City of Kamloops has said groundbreaking is scheduled for November and preliminary site works will follow into the winter.

“Deep excavations will start in the spring, with foundations installed by the end of 2026,” reads a post on the city’s website.

“The Kamloops Centre for the Arts will begin to rise from the ground in 2027, with steel erection, building envelope and systems installation. Drywall installation, fit and finish, and equipment installation will occur in 2028, working towards a grand opening in 2029.”

In a meeting last week, city council heard the budget for the performing arts centre has ballooned to $211 million.

The initial budget for the project was estimated to be $154 million, with a total of $166 million available including debt contingency, to cover for changing economic factors and rising cots.

The budget rose as the project advanced from a Class D to a more detailed Class A estimate, and it was determined that an additional underground storey of parking was needed.

City staff also found that removing the remnants of the former Kamloops Daily News building foundation on site will involve more work than anticipated.

The new project cost projection has been adjusted for inflation and the additional parkade level, as well as soft costs, additional site work, unforeseen scoping challenges and contingency allowances.