Kamloops News
Trans-Canada Highway closed after two trucks collide
Truck crash closes highway
Photo: File photo
An RCMP vehicle.
The Trans-Canada Highway is closed in both directions north of Lytton after two trucks were involved in a collision.
In a news release, RCMP Cpl. Brett Urano said Lillooet emergency crews responded to the serious crash just before 9 a.m. on Monday.
Urano said the occupants of both trucks suffered serious injuries in the crash, and the highway closure will allow first responders to provide aid.
An investigation is underway to determine the cause of the collision, which happened 14 kilometres north of Lytton.
“We ask the public for patience as we work to help those involved,” Urano said.
“We request the public to plan [an] alternate route and to check DriveBC for updates on when the highway will reopen.”
More Kamloops News
RECENT STORIES
- Household financial crunchWriter's Bloc - 11:00 am
- No injuries in house fireKelowna - 10:10 am
- 22 killed at U.S. consulatePakistan - 9:35 am
- Gamble set to lead RebelsKIJHL - 9:03 am
- No 'imminent threat'Canada - 9:00 am
Real Estate
3140 Coventry Crescent
3 bedrooms 3 baths
$834,000
more details
3 bedrooms 3 baths
$834,000
more details
Kamloops BC SPCA Featured Pet
Harriet Kamloops BC SPCA >
Kamloops Quick Links City of Kamloops
Kamloops Weather
Tourism Kamloops
Kamloops Transit
Airport Arrivals
Airport Departures
School District 73
Kamloops Classifieds
Kamloops Discussion Forum
Thompson-Nicola Regional District
Interior Health
Thompson Rivers University
Thompson Career College
Thompson-Nicola Regional Library
Kamloops Real Estate
Kamloops Weather
Tourism Kamloops
Kamloops Transit
Airport Arrivals
Airport Departures
School District 73
Kamloops Classifieds
Kamloops Discussion Forum
Thompson-Nicola Regional District
Interior Health
Thompson Rivers University
Thompson Career College
Thompson-Nicola Regional Library
Kamloops Real Estate
© 2026 Castanet.net