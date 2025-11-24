Kamloops News

Trans-Canada Highway closed after two trucks collide

Photo: File photo An RCMP vehicle.

The Trans-Canada Highway is closed in both directions north of Lytton after two trucks were involved in a collision.

In a news release, RCMP Cpl. Brett Urano said Lillooet emergency crews responded to the serious crash just before 9 a.m. on Monday.

Urano said the occupants of both trucks suffered serious injuries in the crash, and the highway closure will allow first responders to provide aid.

An investigation is underway to determine the cause of the collision, which happened 14 kilometres north of Lytton.

“We ask the public for patience as we work to help those involved,” Urano said.

“We request the public to plan [an] alternate route and to check DriveBC for updates on when the highway will reopen.”