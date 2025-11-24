Kamloops News

Former City of Kamloops CAO received more than $400K when parting ways over tumult with mayor

City pays $412K to CAO

Photo: KTW file photo. David Trawin, former Kamloops CAO, pictured outside city hall in an undated file photo.

Former City of Kamloops CAO David Trawin was paid more than $400,000 in a settlement agreement when he parted ways with the municipality earlier this year.

Trawin, who had been on leave since March of 2024, blamed Mayor Reid Hamer-Jackson when he officially left the city in June.

A summary of a settlement agreement reached between Trawin and the city states the municipality agreed to a payout of $412,361 on June 23.

City hall provided Castanet with a copy of the summary following a request last week.

The document states Trawin was paid to “settle any claim” of defamation, loss of reputation, future career job opportunities, emotional or mental distress, breach of privacy and punitive damages “for the Mayor’s intentional, egregious, and flagrant mistreatment of former CAO Trawin.”

When asked about the mayor’s role in his departure, Trawin, at the time, would only confirm the city statement had been run by him. But he told Castanet that he "would have liked to return."

“Unfortunately, my health isn’t to the point where I can return,” he said, noting he's following orders of medical professionals.

Trawin, who started at the city in 2003 and became CAO in 2012, said he felt it was only fair to the city to part ways.

"I just thought it was best for both parties, and they did too, that we move on,” he said.

Hamer-Jackson has accused city councillors and Trawin of lying after he was blamed for the top staffer’s departure.

Trawin and Hamer-Jackson had a tumultuous but brief professional relationship.

The mayor was the subject of an investigation into workplace bullying in 2023. The investigator determined he was disrespectful and demeaning to three staff members, including eight times with Trawin and once with current CAO Byron McCorkell.

According to the investigation report, which was leaked to Kamloops This Week newspaper in 2023, Trawin told the investigator that Hamer-Jackson threatened to fire him on more than one occasion.

The mayor often claims those statements were recanted. But in an interview last year, Trawin told Castanet Kamloops that wasn’t true — and he stood by what he said to the investigator.