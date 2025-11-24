Kamloops News

Downtown Kamloops Santa Claus Parade packs thousands onto Victoria Street

Thousands of people lined Victoria Street on Sunday for the Downtown Kamloops Santa Claus Parade.

Fifty-five floats took part in the parade, which returned for its 45th iteration.

“It went great — the crowds looked phenomenal from what I could see,” parade organizer Alexandra Eaket told Castanet Kamloops. "Everyone looked like they were having a good time.”

Mother Nature co-operated, with temperatures close to double digits at parade time and no rain.

"We had fantastic weather, which is great for everyone sitting out there for a couple hours,” said Eaket, marketing and events co-ordinator at the Kamloops Central Business Improvement Association.

“It’s such a magical feeling having the Santa Claus Parade be the official kickstart to the holiday season in Kamloops, and seeing all the effort that our participants put into the floats. Every year it gets better and better.”

Planning for next year's parade will start in August.

The winning floats

Elves’ Awards

1. BC Parks

2. TRUE Consulting

3. Finning

Novelty Awards

1. Extreme Excavating

2. Royal Lepage

3. Cutting Edge Consulting

Santa Awards

1. Kamloops Heritage Railway

2. Interior Women’s Centre

3. South Thompson 4H