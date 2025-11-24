Downtown Kamloops Santa Claus Parade packs thousands onto Victoria Street
Thousands turn out for Santa
Thousands of people lined Victoria Street on Sunday for the Downtown Kamloops Santa Claus Parade.
Fifty-five floats took part in the parade, which returned for its 45th iteration.
“It went great — the crowds looked phenomenal from what I could see,” parade organizer Alexandra Eaket told Castanet Kamloops. "Everyone looked like they were having a good time.”
Mother Nature co-operated, with temperatures close to double digits at parade time and no rain.
"We had fantastic weather, which is great for everyone sitting out there for a couple hours,” said Eaket, marketing and events co-ordinator at the Kamloops Central Business Improvement Association.
“It’s such a magical feeling having the Santa Claus Parade be the official kickstart to the holiday season in Kamloops, and seeing all the effort that our participants put into the floats. Every year it gets better and better.”
Planning for next year's parade will start in August.
The winning floats
Elves’ Awards
1. BC Parks
2. TRUE Consulting
3. Finning
Novelty Awards
1. Extreme Excavating
2. Royal Lepage
3. Cutting Edge Consulting
Santa Awards
1. Kamloops Heritage Railway
2. Interior Women’s Centre
3. South Thompson 4H
More Kamloops News
- Capitol cave culture cinemaNelson - 4:00 am
- WolfPack set for nationalsKamloops - 4:00 am
- Charity store needs supportSummerland - 4:00 am
- Walk draws hundredsKelowna - 4:00 am
- Kelowna car vandalizedKelowna - 4:00 am
2 bedrooms 2 baths
$549,000
more details
Kamloops BC SPCA Featured Pet
Harriet Kamloops BC SPCA >
Kamloops Weather
Tourism Kamloops
Kamloops Transit
Airport Arrivals
Airport Departures
School District 73
Kamloops Classifieds
Kamloops Discussion Forum
Thompson-Nicola Regional District
Interior Health
Thompson Rivers University
Thompson Career College
Thompson-Nicola Regional Library
Kamloops Real Estate