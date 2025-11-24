Kamloops News

Kamloops area forecast calls for snow to fall during coming week

Snow, flurries forecast to fly

The forecast is calling for snow and showers to fall on the Kamloops area this week, as temperatures fluctuate above and below freezing.

According to Environment Canada, mainly sunny skies are in the forecast for Monday with winds gusting up to 40 km/h in the morning. A daytime high of 7 C will dip to an overnight low of -6 C.

Tuesday will see a mix of sun and cloud. A high of 0 C is expected during the day, and a low of -1 C is anticipated at night.

Snow is forecast to fall overnight and into Wednesday, but may turn to rain as temperatures peak at 2 C during the day. A low of 1 C and more snow is expected Wednesday night.

Overcast skies and a 30 per cent chance of showers and flurries is in the forecast for Thursday, with a high of 4 C and a low of -1 C.

Cloudy skies will continue on Friday, alongside a daytime high of 1 C and an overnight low of -4 C.

Overcast conditions are expected to continue over the weekend, with highs expected around 0 C.