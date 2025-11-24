Kamloops News

More clarity around cuts will be forthcoming, TRU president says amid dip in faculty morale

Photo: KTW FILE - The Campus Activity Centre building on Thompson Rivers University's campus.

The president of Thompson Rivers University says more information around job and program cuts is expected to be released before the end of year, as morale among faculty declines.

Due to federal immigration policy changes, TRU’s international enrolment has fallen dramatically. Millions of dollars and dozens of jobs have already been cut from the university’s upcoming budget as a result of the decline, which is happening faster than first projected.

The university is shedding about 10 per cent of its workforce, deferring non-essential capital projects and eliminating discretionary spending, while conducting service and program reviews looking for places to trim.

TRU Faculty Association president Tara Lyster told Castanet Kamloops morale is low among faculty, many of whom have concerns about what program cuts might look like.

Lyster estimated cuts to contract faculty have already saved TRU more than $1 million, and more contracts are not being renewed. She said the loss of contract faculty also has some professors worried about taking on higher workloads.

“There will be faculty layoffs, but nobody knows where,” Lyster said.

“People are living in a grey area where they’re not sure whether or not they will have work and when that work will end, so that leads to the morale loss.”

The university has ambitious plans for the future, and president Dr. Airini has said TRU plans to turn the “unprecedented financial challenges” into a “strategic transformation” and position the university for success.

But Lyster said the process of getting there lacks clarity for faculty.

“For some of those bold plans we have to invest, but at the same time we’re reducing budget,” she said. “We really need to understand how we’re getting from point A to point B — and that’s not clear.”

Lyster said she feels there is a disconnect between TRU’s vision and what faculty are seeing on the ground.

President promises clarity

Airini said she’s aware there is some uncertainty around budget talks and reductions.

She said there are two phases of work ahead of TRU. The first started in August and will see TRU reduce its budget by millions to find a balance and “adapting to live within our means.”

“And with that, making very strategic investments, because our second phase through 2030-31 is about living within our means and growing our means,” she told Castanet.

In order to balance the budget for the 2027-28 year, Airini said TRU will be looking at reducing non-compensation spending, like catering, travel and facility investments, before program and further job cuts are made.

Airini said she expects to provide further information on program reviews, possible cuts and next steps in the coming weeks, before the end of the calendar year.

She said it’s too early to discuss which areas might be hit by reductions.

“Our first commitment is to talking within the faculties and schools themselves, and we need time to do that work. It’s underway, and once we know where that lands then we’ll be able to talk to those outside the university,” she said.

“I do recognize the uncertainty that’s right here right now, and yet I also am just so appreciative of the engagement of people stepping up, people showing up for consultations, for stepping forward with efforts to improve our university.”

‘A university moving forward’

Airini said she is committed to continuing conversations with faculty, the students’ union and the TRU community as budget talks continue.

A refresh of strategic goals, first developed as part of the university’s 10-year Envision TRU plan is in motion.

Airini said administration and exempt roles have been reduced by about 30 FTE since this time last year — a net savings of about $3 million. Costs in the president's office are tracking nine to 10 per cent lower than last year.

She said while reductions are being made, there is still about $250 million in TRU’s operating budget for the university to use. She also noted a four to five per cent increase in domestic enrolment this fall semester.

Asked about further cuts to international student study permits in the federal government’s 2026 budget, she said B.C.’s post-secondary sector is waiting for further information from the provincial government. She also said she sees possible gains for TRU in the budget.

“Even in times of of change, we have a university that is committed to students and to a Future TRU that is about serving Interior B.C. and contributing to our country and global futures — we're a university moving forward,” she said.