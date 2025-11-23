Kamloops News

Teardown complete as Foundry Kamloops set to begin build up in first floor of Desert Gardens space

Foundry making progress

Photo: Michael Potestio (From left) Foundry Centre youth advisory committee members Mahi, Maddy Mensinger and Rayne Creasey, Foundry Kamloops manager Lisa Johannesen, A&T Project Developments owner Gary Reed and Emilia Brasdefer, intern architect with Ron Hart Architecture looking over plans inside the space that will soon house the new facility.

Framing is up inside the now gutted first floor of a soon-to-be youth centre at 540 Seymour St.

Interior Community Services is renovating the ground floor of the Desert Gardens Seniors’ Centre, which remains on track to be the site of a new Foundry Centre come next June.

Foundry Kamloops manager Lisa Johannesen told Castanet Kamloops the 9,000 square-foot space was gutted following the Smash Cafe fundraiser in August, and the floor has been hollowed out with new framing for about two weeks now.

Johannesen said their fundraising effort for the total $4.5 million renovation to the ground floor of the Desert Gardens Seniors’ Centre now has less than $1 million to go.

“We are in the final push for our capital campaign,” Johannesen told Castanet on Friday. “There's a few things we're going to be announcing shortly, but we are almost there.”

A&T Project Developments owner Gary Reed said the project is at the framing and drywall stage, and there have been no major issues so far and is on schedule and budget.

“The project’s coming on really well,” Reed said. “It's shaping out to be a great space.”

Reed said A&T will work through the winter straight until the grand opening, and noted youth advisory committee members on site are a big part of shaping the design of the project.

“[They’re] being super involved in how this place is going to turn out, that's really exciting,” Reed said.

Emilia Brasdefer, intern architect with Ron Hart Architecture, said the design of the Foundry centre has been challenging and interesting to work on — taking down the walls and working through building back the new layout “like a little puzzle.”

“A lot of it is just like existing either electrical or mechanical piping everywhere,” she said, noting it’s been important to work on the space without disturbing the people who live in the floors above.

There have had to be a few tweaks to the design, including lowering ceiling height, moving some walls more than initially expected and adjusting room sizes, but overall the design has not changed too much from the original, she said.

Foundry Kamloops is intended to transform how young people in the region access support — bringing mental health, substance use, physical health and social services together under one roof.

Youth excited for space

Youth advisory committee members Rayne Creasey, 20, Maddy Mensinger, 14, and Mahi, 24 were on scene Friday afternoon, telling Castanet they’re currently smoothing out any previously unknown kinks in the plan.

“This is a space that we are trying to involve our community in,” Mahi said.

Creasey said she’s excited to see a Foundry centre open in her community, having worked with them through organizations in other cities.

“I’m excited that it will allow youth here to access those same services that I've been fortunate enough to have access to,” Creasey said, noting peer support, counselling and access to gender affirming care.

Mensinger said she’s excited to be able to help her community through Foundry Kamloops.

Once open the Foundry centre will have clinical exam rooms for doctors and nurse practitioners, spaces for one-on-one counselling and small group work, as well as open, community multi-use rooms for artwork, education workshops and yoga.