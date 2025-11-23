Kamloops News

Tk’emlups chief says plenty done, but still more to investigate in residential school case

No timeline on graves probe

Photo: The Canadian Press People sing and drum outside the former Kamloops Indian Residential School in Kamloops on Monday, May 31, 2021, not long after Tk'emlups te Secwepemc announced the preliminary findings of a ground-penetrating radar survey. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

More than four years removed from an announcement that drew worldwide attention and sparked a new national debate on reconciliation, the chief of Tk’emlups te Secwepemc says the investigation into hundreds of potential unmarked graves is well underway but far from finished.

The band made headlines around the globe in 2021 after announcing the preliminary findings of a ground-penetrating radar survey said to have located upwards of 200 unmarked burial sites in a field on the property of the former Kamloops Indian Residential School.

The statement from Tk’emlups Kukpwi7 Rosanne Casimir described “an unthinkable loss that was spoken about but never documented by the Kamloops Indian Residential School,” and the news prompted a reckoning that reverberated to Ottawa and beyond.

Casimir travelled to the Vatican to personally invite Pope Francis to visit Canada and to apologize to its Indigenous people — both of which he did in short order.

Tk'emlups was given jurisdiction early on over the investigation into the potential graves, with police offering to support as needed.

According to the band, the probe is being “carried out in compliance with Secwepemc laws, legal traditions, worldviews, values and protocols.” Few details have been made public, but Casimir has said findings have been consistent with the presence of unmarked graves.

‘Working with various levels'

Tk’emlups receives a budget from Ottawa for expenses related to the probe.

“That supports the investigation moving forward,” Casimir said last week on CBC Daybreak Kamloops.

Casimir said the work is multifaceted.

"The 2021 findings were based on ground-penetrating radar, which identified anomalies consistent with possible graves,” she said.

"And we've always said further investigation is needed — so survivors’ testimonies and historical records remain central to the truth. We're working with various levels to make sure that we have all the information, and we've been very transparent about that."

Casimir, who was on CBC responding to claims from denialists that there are no bodies buried at the site, was asked how close the band is to confirming whether the anomalies are grave sites.

"Much work has been done and that information will be shared when it’s closer to completion,” she said.

A 4,000-page report in 2015 by the National Truth and Reconciliation Commission detailed harsh mistreatment at Canada's residential schools, including emotional, physical and sexual abuse of children, and at least 4,100 deaths at the institutions.

The report cited records of at least 51 children dying at the Kamloops Indian Residential School between 1914 and 1963. Officials in 1918 believed pupils were not being adequately fed, leading to malnutrition, the report noted.

The Kamloops school operated between 1890 and 1969, when the federal government took over operations from the Catholic Church and operated it as a day school until it closed in 1978.

Chief keeps pushing back

Casimir also repeated her call for Vancouver-Quilchena MLA Dallas Brodie, leader of the OneBC Party, to resign her seat in Victoria.

Brodie was kicked out of the B.C. Conservative caucus in March after refusing to back down from posts she made about Canada's residential school system. Earlier this month, three other Indigenous leaders called for her resignation over what one of them called “racist residential school denialism.”

Brodie was in Kamloops for a pair of events earlier this month — an unsanctioned gathering on the campus of Thompson Rivers University and a meet and greet that never did find a venue.

Casimir said she would like to see B.C. Premier David Eby take action against Brodie, and she said if she refuses to resign, she’d like to see other steps taken to hold her accountable.

“My hope is that she works towards that path of integrity and has more compassion and empathy,” she said on CBC.

“There's so many different things within our leadership roles that we need to be advancing and fighting for not not tearing down and trying to eliminate real pieces of history.”

On Thursday in the B.C. Legislature, Eby called for the recall of Brodie and her fellow OneBC member, Kelowna-Lake Country MLA Tara Armstrong, during a heated exchange.

A report in 2023 said a number of unwelcome visitors have shown up at the Kamloops Indian Residential School site, some in the middle of the night with shovels looking to “see for themselves."