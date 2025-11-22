Kamloops News

Kamloops MP leads group of Conservatives calling on government to add minimum sentences to extortion

Photo: CPAC MP Frank Caputo at the podium in West Block for a press conference in which a Conservative delegation spoke out about the need for mandatory minimum sentences for extortion crimes.

The MP for Kamloops-Thompson-Nicola led a delegation of Conservatives calling on the federal government to put minimum sentences on extortion crime.

Speaking in the foyer of West Block on Parliament Hill in Ottawa Thursday, MP Frank Caputo, Conservative’s shadow critic for the Ministry of Public Safety, called out the government for a high rate of extortion in Canada.

“This is a problem that affects communities across Canada, particularly in my home province of British Columbia,” Caputo said at press conference on Thursday.

The Kamloops MP and former prosecutor pointed out that the government has voted in opposition to private members bills fo his colleagues to implement bail reform and enact bail reform.

“We have an untenable situation. As the shadow minister for public safety, it’s my view the Liberals have completely failed when it comes to extortion,” Caputo said.

Caputo was flanked by Conservative MP Arpan Khanna and Conservative deputy leader Tim Uppal who criticized the Liberal government for not supporting his private members bill.

That bill called for three years as a minimum sentence for anybody convicted of extortion, four years if convicted using a firearm and five years minimum if convicted in cases involving organized crime, which is responsible for in many extortion crimes.

“We currently don’t have a minimum sentence for extortion,” Uppal said. “We call on the Liberals to work with us to strengthen our laws, stop blaming, and let’s change the laws to protect Canadians,” Uppal said.

Khanna said he and his colleagues often hear about broad-daylight shootings, and extortion calls to families with threats that if they don’t pay millions of dollars, their children and their homes will be shot at.

“These extortionists are targeting businesses, they're targeting people's homes, they're targeting media studios and just recently, we've heard them targeting lawyers,” Khanna said.

He said he’s more than a hundred reported cases of extortion in Surrey alone so far this year, and there are countless others that go unreported

Taking questions from reporters, Caputo was asked why Conservatives aren’t supporting the government’s Bill C-2 to address extortion. That bill aims to combat international organized crime and includes giving authorities new powers to access personal information and search mail.

Caputo said that piece of legislation doesn’t appear to have been well thought out as it has sweeping measures.

“It seems to me the Liberals didn’t do their appropriate consultations with constitutional lawyers,” Caputo said. “Conservatives aren’t opposed to appropriate, constitutionally compliant legislation.”