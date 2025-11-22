Kamloops News

Big crowd on TRU's campus for Rail Riot 3, unofficial start to ski season

Rail jam draws thousands

Photo: Santiago Rojas An estimated 2,000 showed up on Friday, Nov. 21, for Rail Riot 3 on the campus of TRU.

Thousands of people descended on a corner of Thompson Rivers University’s campus on Friday night to kick off the ski season.

Rail Riot 3 featured dozens of freestyle skiers from across B.C. competing on a handrail outside for old TRU library.

Speaking to Castanet at the event, organizers estimated Friday’s crowd at about 2,000 attendees — double last year’s turnout and 500 more than the goal.

Event co-ordinator Justin Tarasoff first came up with the idea to host the event after seeing the OLARA handrail during a campus tour in 2020. He returned to TRU with a group of friends in the winter to grind the rail but they were quickly kicked out by campus security.

The thrill seekers returned in 2023 to organize the first Rail Riot event.

Rail Riot 3 was intended to coincide with the season opening at Sun Peaks, which was supposed to happen on Saturday but has been pushed back due to a lack of snow.