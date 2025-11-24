Kamloops News

Everything you need to know to enjoy Sunday's Downtown Kamloops Santa Claus Parade

Santa parade wraps up

UPDATE: 5:05 p.m.

The rain held off for thousands of people who lined Victoria Street on Sunday for the Downtown Kamloops Santa Claus Parade.

The parade wrapped up at about 5 p.m.

If you missed it, you can watch the stream above.

UPDATE: 3:30 p.m.

The Downtown Kamloops Santa Claus Parade is scheduled to get underway at 4 p.m. Watch the live stream above.

ORIGINAL STORY: 4 a.m.

The Kamloops Central Business Improvement Association has some tips and pointers for those looking to stay off the naughty list while taking in today's Santa Claus Parade.

The parade, presented by Thompson Rivers University and sponsored by Castanet Kamloops, will get underway at 4 p.m., running from Second Avenue and St. Paul Street to Sixth Avenue and Victoria Street (route map below).

The theme this year is Home for the Holidays.

"We wanted to highlight the importance of supporting local and supporting Canadian, and what better way to celebrate together than to celebrate at home?" said organizer Alexandra Eaket, the KCBIA's marketing and events co-ordinator.

"We encouraged our participants to interpret what the holidays at home mean to them which can include celebrations with family, yearly traditions, and more. With the Kamloops Christmas Market and the Festival of Trees at the Delta Hotel accompanying our event, there is no better place to spend the holidays than in Kamloops."

Must know if you go

Parking will be free Sunday on downtown streets, as well as in the City of Kamloops parkades on Seymour Street and Lansdowne Street.

Cross streets along the route will close at approximately 2:30 p.m., so organizers are encouraging attendees to plan ahead. The Paramount Theatre will show a free screening of Elf starting at 2 p.m., which will let out in time for the parade.

"Arrive early and enjoy time downtown," Eaket said. "Explore the other events happening, support a local business or go for a walk and enjoy our beautiful downtown."

Crowd control for the parade depends largely on the honour system. Eaket encouraged attendees to remember these pointers:

• Stay behind barricades: For your safety, remain on the sidewalk along the parade route. Line the streets up to and including the 500-block of Victoria Street. The parade does not go past Sixth Avenue.

• Avoid the floats: Keep a safe distance from moving floats and vehicles to avoid accidents.

• Keep an eye on kids: Crowded areas can be overwhelming for children, so keep them within reach and remember to be courteous to all attendees.

• Dress for the weather: Environment Canada is calling for possible showers with a high of 8 C and a low of -1 C. Wear layers and don’t forget to pack blankets, gloves, hats and seating as needed.

• Don’t make a mess: If you’re enjoying a warm beverage from a downtown cafe, make sure to throw your waste in a receptacle — or better yet, bring your own mug from home.

Anyone who can't make it downtown can watch the live stream right here on Castanet Kamloops. It will be added to the top of this story at 3:30 p.m.

For those looking to stay indoors, the live stream will also be shown for free on the big screen at the Paramount, 503 Victoria St., at 4 p.m.

Parade festivities get underway at 3:40 p.m. with Wake Up Santa on St. Paul Street just west of Fourth Avenue, featuring Castanet Kamloops general manager Shannon Mitchell.

Which roads are closed?

Some closures will be in effect all day, others only for a few hours.

Victoria Street will be closed between Second Avenue and Sixth Avenue from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., with cross streets closing along the route at 2:30 p.m. from Second Avenue to Eighth Avenue.

The Lansdowne Village bus loop will temporarily relocate to St. Paul Street between Fifth Avenue and Sixth Avenue from 3 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

Parking restrictions are in effect during the times noted above. Vehicles left on the route will be towed to the City of Kamloops parking lot at Seymour Street and Fourth Avenue.

Motorists are reminded to drive with caution, follow all traffic control and respect volunteers. Do not move any barricades or traffic control equipment.

For more information on parade-related road closures, click here or call 250-372-3242.

Share your photos with Castanet

Are you going to the parade? Take a picture and share it with us.

Email photos to [email protected] and put Kamloops Parade in the subject line. We will share some of our favourites with readers in a gallery on Monday.