Kamloops News

Kamloops youth football teams head to provincials this weekend after wins in Kelowna

First for Kamloops football

Photo: Kamloops Community Football Both Kamloops' Peewee (left) and Junior Broncos teams won their respective Interior conference championships last weekend and will play in proivincials this weekend and next.

For the first time ever both Kamloops’ peewee and junior football teams are Southern Interior Champions.

Last weekend the two teams representing Kamloops Community Football and the Kamloops Broncos won their respective championship games down in Kelowna.

The peewee team — ages 10 and 11 — stunned the undefeated Kelowna orange team and came home with a win of 56-40 victory to earn the Souther Interior Football Conference championship in the seven team Peewee division, which includes clubs in Vernon, Salmon Arm and Kelowna.

The Junior Bantam Team — 12 and 13 year olds — also took on an undefeated Kelowna grey team in what was a close, hard-fought 41-34 victory for Kamloops to come home with a Southern Interior Football conference championship.

Melisa Dyck of Kamloops Community Football said the wins are massive for the football community, and she’s hoping to see some more support as the teams get ready to play in their respective provincials this Saturday and next.

She said the provincial peewees will play at 2 p.m. Saturday in Kamloops at Hillside Stadium, where they will take on the CCFA Bobcats out of Chilliwack in the semi-final game. There is also an atoms game where Kelowna White will take on WRSS Titans out of White Rock.

The juniors will play at Starlight Stadium in Langford next weekend.

Dyck said peewee quarterback Markus Reid “worked flawless with his star running back Rohnen Brodersen” to earn the conference championship last weekend, while their defence was unstoppable with both Colter Porlier shutting down Kelowna’s offence, coupled with “huge” defensive sacks by Carter McKay.

In the junior game, Dyck said quarterback Morgen Brodersen had some fantastic throws connecting with his receivers Zack Thorburn and Cooper Streek.

“Star running back Simon Brisboise ran in for most of the offensive plays. Defence had it’s work cut out for them as the Kelowna team did have a strong run game, but was shut down but the defence lead by Jaiden Jacobson, Elias Dyck and Weston Reddick,” she said.

“This is the first time ever that Kamloops Community Football has ever had two levels both win noine-man Southern Interior championships and move on to the provincials,” Dyck said in the release.

She said the last time they had a single nine-man championship was in 2019.