Free City of Kamloops holiday concert returns to Sagebrush Theatre
Choirs singing for Christmas
Ten local choirs will gather next month for a festive holiday show.
The Choral Rhapsody of Christmas will take place on Monday, Dec. 15, at 7 p.m. at Sagebrush Theatre, 1300 Ninth Ave.
The free community concert, sponsored by the City of Kamloops, is taking food and cash donations at the door for the Kamloops Food Bank.
The choirs in attendance will be Desert Sounds A Cappella, Jeweltones, Kamloops Choristers, Kamloops Men’s Chorus, The Kamloops Happy Choristers, Amazing Singing, Victory Voices Gospel Choir, Slow No Tempo A Capella Quartet, Kamloops Pride Choir and Cantabile Singers of Kamloops.
Handbells will welcome the audience in the lobby before the event begins.
Limited tickets are available at 250-374-5483, in person at Kamloops Live Box Office, 1025 Lorne St., or online.
