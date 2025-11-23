Kamloops News

New childcare centre at Merritt hospital aims to support healthcare workers

New option for childcare

Photo: Interior Health Group Photo with Children

A new childcare centre in Merritt aims to strengthen support for healthcare workers and their families.

The Family Place is located at the Nicola Valley Hospital and Health Centre, 1914 Quilchena Ave., offering childcare options for hospital workers.

The facility opened in August, with 76 spaces for infants to school-age kids. It's operated by Merritt Youth and Family Resource Society.

“I like to think outside the box to help as many people as I can, using connections and partnerships to help others. Since opening in August, families are saying nothing but positive things about the centre, so that’s great,” Lenora Fletcher, the society's executive director, said in a news release.

“Healthcare professionals can’t be at their best if they’re worried about who’s caring for their children. When doctors, nurses, and staff know their children are safe and cared for, they can focus fully on the patients who need them.”

Merritt Youth and Family Resource Society received $1.5 million from the Child Care BC New Spaces Fund to build the centre.

Families requiring more information can contact The Family Place at 250-302-3444.