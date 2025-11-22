Kamloops News

Clearwater puppy breeder pleads guilty to animal distress charge

Barred from breeding dogs

Photo: BCSPCA These dogs were among 31 seized from a property in Clearwater in 2024 as part of a BC SPCA animal cruelty investigation.

Investigators executing a search warrant last year at the property of an overwhelmed Clearwater puppy breeder found 59 dogs, many of them dirty and covered in urine.

Thirty-one dogs were seized from Bonnie Milligan when BC SPCA constables searched her home and multiple outbuildings on Feb. 15, 2024.

The 72-year-old was sentenced to a year of probation and barred from breeding dogs for sale for 10 years after pleading guilty in Kamloops provincial court on Friday to a charge of causing distress to animals.

SPCA investigators got a warrant to search the property based on a tip from a person surrendering a puppy they had purchased from Milligan in Kamloops.

Milligan told investigators she didn’t know how many dogs she had. Crown prosecutor Monica Fras said eight were found in her house, two were in the yard and dozens more were being held in three “kennel buildings” on the property.

Fras said there were 59 dogs in total.

“It became apparent that Ms. Milligan was overwhelmed and did not have the time or energy to properly care for the number of dogs on her property, and she expressed she was having difficulty selling dogs,” she said.

Milligan was asked on the spot by the SPCA to surrender some of her dogs. She agreed to turn over 31, six of whom required emergency veterinary care.

The animals left with her have been required to undergo regular veterinary care.

Defence lawyer Dan McNamee described Milligan as a great-grandmother who got in way over her head breeding puppies. He said she was diagnosed with cancer a few months after the search of her property.

“She was dealing with undiagnosed health issues that she was not aware of that were affecting her ability to care for her animals — and to live her life, as well,” he said.

“Ms. Milligan is someone who loves animals and didn't want to find herself in this situation. … She recognizes there was a need for something to happen."

Kamloops provincial court Judge Chris Balison went along with a joint submission for 12 months of probation with conditions requiring Milligan to provide monthly updates on the health of her animals. For the first six months of the order, she will be required to abide by an 8 p.m. to 8 a.m. curfew.

Milligan was also issued a 10-year prohibition on owning or possessing a dog for any commercial purpose.