Eye-popping City of Kamloops provisional tax increase draws large crowd to budget meeting

Questions about tax hike

Photo: Michael Potestio More than 100 people were in attendance for a public budget meeting on Wednesday. People who spoke to Castanet said a concerning 10.76 per cent increase for the average assessed home spurred them to attend the meeting for more information.

An unanticipated double-digit provisional property tax hike saw more than 100 people show up for a City of Kamloops public budget meeting this week.

Attendees on Wednesday night at the Kia Lounge at Sandman Centre — about a quarter of them municipal staff — were provided a rundown of the provisional 2026 budget and given the opportunity to ask questions about the city's provisional property tax increase of 10.76 per cent.

Attendee Dave Perry told Castanet Kamloops the eye-popping number was enough to get him to the meeting.

He said he feels the city is “overreaching” in its 2026 budget and with its Build Kamloops ambitions. He also said policing seems overpriced, noting he’s seen rampant crime on local streets.

“Are they really doing a good job? I don’t think so,” he said.

Darlene Kelly said police spending seems to her to be out of control.

“The RCMP, their expenses are way out here, but I don’t see the RCMP out there to be that big an expense,” she said.

Kelly said she’d like to see city staff wages and bonuses reduced or frozen in order to save money.

“Keep it at a stalemate — maybe they can give back," she said. "We have to give."

Explaining what happened

During the meeting, City of Kamloops corporate services director David Hallinan told the crowd the city was also surprised by the tax increase.

“I suspect that a number you are looking at this number of 10.76 going, holy shit what the hell happened? And candidly, so are we,” he told attendees.

Hallinan said the city was expecting a 6.72 per cent increase without changes to current projects and service levels about eight months ago, but ended up more than four per cent higher. That requires an additional $17.5 million through taxation over last year — an average 10.76 per cent increase in property taxes over 2024.

“First question we're asking is, what happened? What changed?" he said.

The city is now planning to spend an unexpected $1.2-million more next year on its police force, as well as an unforeseen $1 million on BC Transit.

Revenue will also be down on a number of fronts, including pipeline property taxes and utility services, and Halinan said a slowdown in homebuilding is slowing growth in property assessments, costing the city an estimated $871,000 in property taxes.

Also driving up costs are factors like new union contracts for police, added firefighters and some staff, inflation and technology upgrades, attendees heard.

City staff eyeing cuts

Hallinan told the crowd he expects city staff will be coming back to council with some recommendations on changes that can be made in the budget.

“Our challenge is 6.7 to 10.7, and how do we get that back to where we feel it should be a better number?” he said.

According to Hallinan, the city already has conversations planned with the RCMP and BC Transit. Officials are considering whether to defer the addition of five new officers again this year, and transit cuts are also on the table.

Hallinan said staff will be looking at capital spending, too.

“We're going to look at re-evaluating some projects that were identified a priority that have yet to be implemented, and revitalize and confirm whether or not those are actually still a priority today,” Hallinan said.

Hallinan said staff still have “a fair bit off work to do.”

“We're not done — we know we're not done,” he said.

'I wanted to find out'

Attendee Ken McClelland said he wasn’t all that surprised by the 10.76 figure, but he doesn’t understand why the increase is large every year rather than just once to catch up.

“Here it seems we’re looking at big tax increases all the time — that’s the thing that bugs me,” he said.

Jennifer Adams, who’s run for city council in the past, said she wasn’t surprised given the high price of groceries and the current state of the world.

Fellow former council candidate Jesse Ritcey said he was shocked by the high tax rate, noting it’s higher than he’s seen in the past.

“I wanted to find out what that’s all about,” he said.

A woman named Amy, a local realtor who did not provide her last name, told Castanet she was shocked by the proposed hike, noting this was her first city budget meeting.

“It’s a very high number,” she said, expecting to feel the pinch as the owner of a home and rental properties.

Amy said she’d like to see the city look at cutting transit and policing costs in consultation with those service providers on where dollars could be saved.