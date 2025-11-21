Kamloops News

'No threat'; Tk’emlups chief says attempt to take homes is not behind SSN claim

'Not about taking homes'

Photo: KTW file FILE - Tk'emlups te Secwepemc Chief Rosanne Casimir

The chief of Tk’emlups te Secwepemc says her band has no interest in "taking homes" from anyone when it comes to a decade-old title claim for a vast area that includes all of Kamloops and Sun Peaks.

The claim is back in the spotlight in light of a recent landmark decision on a separate claim of Aboriginal title, in which a B.C. Supreme Court judge ruled the Cowichan Tribe should be granted title to about 300 hectares of land inside Richmond city limits.

The Stk’emlupsemc of the Secwepemc Nation (SSN), made up of the Tk’emlups and Skeetchestn bands, filed a notice of claim in 2015 asserting Aboriginal title over 1.25-million hectares of their traditional territory — a swath of land centred around the confluence of the North and South Thompson rivers. The bands claim title over everything including Crown land, private property, railway infrastructure and mineral rights.

According to Tk’emlups Chief Rosanne Casimir, the SSN claim is not about evicting or displacing people from their homes. Rather, she said, it’s about respecting Secwepemc rights and jurisdiction over the area and ensuring decisions about the land are made through that lens.

“It's about restoring balance, but also shared stewardship and collaboration,” Casimir said Thursday on CBC Daybreak Kamloops. “This is not about taking homes away.”

Kamloops council quiet

No one on Kamloops city council has said much about the issue when Castanet has asked, and the city has not taken a public position on the matter.

“There is no reason to panic or to make large moves and council is listening to residents and then also leaning into our relationship with Tk’emlups,” Coun. Katie Neustaeter, deputy mayor for the month, said on Thursday.

Asked whether council has concerns about the SSN claim given the Cowichan ruling, Neustaeter said “no comment.”

Facing a land claim of its own, the City of Port Coquitlam is taking a different approach. The municipality said it is "vigorously defending" public ownership of municipal lands against a claim filed nine years ago by the Kwikwetlem First Nation.

The City of Port Coquitlam issued a statement about the claim on Wednesday, addressing "public concern resulting from recent media coverage of the Cowichan/Richmond case."

Port Coquitlam said its claim does not involve private property, and the case is currently suspended "as a provincially led process takes place.”

Band wants a say

Castanet asked Casimir whether the SSN claim is paused for negotiations, but she has not answered.

During her appearance on CBC on Thursday, Casimir said the claim was not about homes, but “title and stewardship.” She was asked to clarify that point.

"There has been provincial and federal rules that basically brought us into our isolated reserve lands, but we have always wanted to maintain the care and the stewardship for the lands in which we've always traversed,” she said.

"It's about the responsibility of the resources, the water and the caretakership of those lands."

She said there is “no threat,” pointing to a history of collaboration and respectful co-operation with governments and municipalities.

“We seek solutions that respect everybody's security while affirming our inherent title,” she said. "Fear divides us, but truth and dialogue brings us together.”

According to Casimir, the claim seeks to restore Tk’emlups’ role as a caretaker and decision maker within the territory.

“The goal is to restore balance, advance recognition of Secwépemc jurisdiction, and strengthen collaboration with all those who share our lands and communities,” she said this week in a statement.

Cowichan impacts unclear

The Aug. 7 Cowichan ruling has sparked concerns it could undermine private land ownership across B.C.

The implications of the Cowichan ruling are not yet clear.

The judge suspended the implementation of Aboriginal title for 18 months “to allow for an orderly transition of the lands” in keeping with the principle of reconciliation, and the province plans to ask the B.C. Court of Appeal to issue a stay to provide some “clarity and assistance” on the direction of the case.

When the SSN claim was filed in 2015, it was met with opposition from both the provincial and federal governments. When asked earlier this month whether its position had changed, the province told Castanet “private property rights must be upheld."

The SSN claim was last in court in September, when lawyers representing the parties — SSN, the province, the federal government and KGHM Ajax — met for a case planning conference. A trial date has not been set.