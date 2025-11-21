Kamloops News

Christmas season underway with festive weekend of holiday events

'Kickstart' for festive season

People in Kamloops will have no shortage of Christmas events to choose from this weekend as the holiday season unofficially gets underway.

New to the festive celebrations this year is the Kamloops Christmas Market, which starts Friday at 5:30 p.m. with a light ceremony and runs until Nov. 30 in the Heritage House parking lot at 100 Lorne St.

Also new is the inaugural Festival of Trees at the Delta Hotel, which runs until Jan. 5 anytime between 2 p.m. and 10 p.m. The display of decorated trees is free to attend, and is seeking raise money for the BC Children’s Hospital Foundation.

Among the events is the popular Santa Claus Parade, which returns to downtown Kamloops streets this Sunday for its 45th year.

“It’s kind of like everyone at the same time is just getting everything kickstarted this week,” Alexandra Eaket, the marketing and events co-ordinator for Downtown Kamloops said.

She said the parade was shaping up, with 55 entries taking part in the event.

“This year's theme is Home for the Holidays, so we're tapping into that shop Canadian, shop local trend that's been going on over the past year,” Eaket said.

“It's been around for 45 years and it's just become a tradition that people do to start the holiday season, and every year we just try to kick it up a notch and make it that much better.”

The parade will be live-streamed on Castanet Kamloops, and the feed will be shown on the big screen at the Paramount Theatre on Victoria Street starting at 4 p.m.

The Paramount is showing a special free screening of 2003 Christmas classic Elf at 2 p.m. to get things warmed up.

“This is also a great way to kind of get downtown early, get a parking spot, watch a free movie and then stick around for the parade,” said Kamloops Film Society executive director Colette Abbott.

She said the livestream is a “complimentary service and space” that adds onto the parade experience.

The screening of Elf will also kick off the holiday film season at the Paramount, with a slate of holiday movies scheduled through December — films like The Polar Express, National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation and Eyes Wide Shut.

“In November, it's kind of hard to kind of get into the swing of the holiday season,” Abbott said.

“But I think as soon as the Santa parade is on it kind of gets me into the gear of, ‘Oh, time to get Christmas presents’ and kind of gets you in that holiday mood.”

Additional events this weekend include Santa’s arrival at Aberdeen Mall for story time at 10 a.m. on Saturday. Santa will be at the mall daily until Dec. 23.

The annual Christmas at the Courthouse vendor market at the old Kamloops courthouse will run from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. both Saturday and Sunday.

Winter at Privato starts Sunday and runs on weekends until Dec. 21. The event at Privato Vineyard and Winery includes hayrides, a meet and greet with Santa Claus, and Christmas trees will be for sale.

Parking in downtown Kamloops is free on Saturdays and Sundays from Nov. 20 to Dec. 27.