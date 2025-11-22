Kamloops News

Merritt shelter adds 10 extreme weather response beds this winter

Photo: Ty Lim/Merritt Herald Nicola Valley Shelter and Support Society shelter at the Knight's Inn in February, 2025.

An extra 10 beds have been added to an emergency shelter in Merritt to keep people experiencing homelessness from being left out in the cold.

In a news release, the Nicola Valley Shelter and Support Society (NVSSS) said it has expanded its number of extreme weather response beds at its shelter at 2702 Nicola Ave., the former Knights Inn.

The 40-bed shelter will activate the extreme weather response beds when temperatures drop below -10 C, operational from November through March.

NVSSS executive director Nyasha Manyanye said all guests accessing the beds will go through the society’s regular intake process, including wellness checks and support.

“This initiative is a preventative, life-saving measure to ensure everyone has a safe place to stay when conditions become dangerous,” Manyanye said.

The society said additional staff will also be on site when the beds are activated to maintain safety and ensure positive relationships with neighbours and the broader community.

The expansion was funded through a partnership with the province, BC Housing’s Extreme Weather Response program and the City of Merritt.

The ministry said the partnership will ensure local shelter spaces are available for people experiencing homelessness as temperatures continue to drop.

“By connecting people with the shelter and supports they need, communities are healthier, safer and more vibrant for everyone,” said Minister of Housing and Municipal Affairs Christine Boyle.

The society said the program is temporary and only activated during periods of extreme weather. It doesn’t expect any disruptions to impact the surrounding community.

“When people have a safe place to sleep, the whole community is safer,” Manyanye added.