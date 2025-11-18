Kamloops News

Kamloops MLA's bill to mandate dash cams for commercial trucks gets pushback in legislature

Photo: KTW File FILE - Two commercial trucks drive in opposite directions on Highway 5A south of Kamloops.

A Kamloops MLA’s bill to mandate dashboard cameras in all commercial trucks has met some resistance in the provincial legislature, where he and other proponents are attempting to push it past its second reading.

The private member’s bill from Kamloops-North Thompson MLA Ward Stamer passed first reading unanimously in October, and it came back to the B.C. Legislature on Monday for second reading.

The bill would make B.C. the only jurisdiction in North America to mandate dash cams in commercial vehicles, a cause Stamer has championed for years.

Speaking in the legislature on Monday morning, Stamer said the proposed bill was neither “theoretical nor ideological, and it’s not optional.”

“Dash cams are not intrusive, they're not complicated and they're not expensive,” the rookie MLA said.

“They offer a modern, cost-efficient way to reduce risk, protect drivers, shorten investigations and improve the safety of everyone on the road.”

Some reservations remain

Some of Stamer’s fellow Conservative MLAs spoke in support of the bill, saying it would improve highway safety, while several NDP MLAs said they supported the intention of the bill but held reservations.

Rohini Arora, MLA for Burnaby East, told the legislature these included privacy and data security concerns, enforcement challenges and the mandate would put B.C. “out of step” with the rest of the continent.

She said the cameras would collect “a great deal of personal information” that could be leaked by hackers, or misused by companies themselves.

Arora said a B.C. only mandate would create enforcement challenges for out-of-province truckers entering B.C., who would also face “new, complex and costly requirements.”

“We could unintentionally create trade barriers and regulatory misalignment with our neighbours,” she said.

“This is exactly why standards for commercial transport, whether its electronic logging devices, trailer dimension training or speed limiters, are typically developed federally or through national councils like the Canadian Council of Motor transport Administrators.”

Arora said dash cams contribute to safety on B.C. highways, adding that about half of BC Trucking Association members already use dash cams voluntarily.

She said ministry staff have been directed to start conversations with federal partners and other provinces to explore a potential national mandate, which she emphasized would ensure across-the-board standards.

“I look forward to working together, government members, opposition members and every MLA in this chamber to advocate to the federal government for a national, harmonized and safety focused approach to this issue,” Arora said.

Stamer disagrees with concerns

Speaking with Castanet, Stamer said dash cams have proven to lower the number of accidents and he felt the concern for privacy was “not a factor.”

“Even right now, as a public, private citizen, if you've got dash cam footage of an accident you can either, A, give it voluntarily, or B, it can be subpoenaed — so filming in the public is not an issue right now,” he said.

Stamer said he doesn’t see privacy breaches as a major concern either, as the footage would would be stored physical in the camera and not transmitted electronically, and whoever takes responsibility of the video, like the RCMP, would have legal responsibility over what can and can’t be shared.

He said he’d support a federal initiative to mandate dash cams across the country, but he’d rather B.C. lead the charge than wait for a decision from the federal government.

“If we can do meaningful legislation and act within six months, we can get our provincial counterparts to do the same thing, hopefully Alberta follows, Saskatchewan follows, Ontario follows,” Stamer said.

“That's what I'd like to see, not just put it on the back burner for the feds to decide whether they should or they shouldn't, and then find out that we have another catastrophe.”

As for concerns of B.C.’s regulations being out of step with the rest of the country, Stamer said many Canadian and U.S. trucks already have dash cams installed.

Plans to force vote

Stamer first called for mandatory dash cams to be implemented in all commercial vehicles in February of 2023, following a series of deadly crashes along Highway 5 through the North Thompson. He was the mayor of Barriere at the time.

Alongside Clearwater Mayor Merlin Blackwell, he championed a resolution for mandatory dash cams at the Union of B.C. Municipalities. It passed, and last year the province said it was reviewing the feasibility of the initiative.

Stamer said some of the “nuts and bolts” of the implementation and enforcement parts of the bill still needs to be worked out, which he’s hoping to do in committee if the bill passes second reading.

Discussion of the bill is expected to return to the legislature next Monday, Nov. 24, when Stamer said he plans to force a vote.

“At the end of the day, half the trucks already have them, why don’t we get the other half to join in with them?” he said.