City of Kamloops begins 2026 dog licence renewals

Kamloops dog owners are being reminded to renew their licences before the new year.

Those with an existing City of Kamloops licence will receive a letter in the mail with instructions about how to renew online.

Alternatively, licences can be renewed in person at Community Services,1303 Mission Flats Rd., at the North Shore Community Policing Office, 915 Seventh St., or City Hall, 7 Victoria St. West.

All dogs six months old or older require a license.

The city said licensing provides several benefits, including helping to identify a dog’s owner if it goes missing, supporting local animal control services and contributing to the development of dog-friendly spaces across Kamloops.

Late payments will receive a penalty of $32.50.

