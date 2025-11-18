Kamloops News

Man who shot Mountie barred from returning to Kamloops on release from prison

Gunman now out of prison

Photo: KTW file A Mountie collects evidence after a Dec. 3, 2014, shooting on North River Drive in Batchelor Heights in which a Kamloops RCMP officer suffered life-threatening injuries.

A gunman who shot and nearly killed a Kamloops Mountie during a traffic stop 11 years ago has been released from prison.

Kenneth Michael Knutson was granted statutory release last week. That means the 47-year-old has served two-thirds of the 16.5-year prison sentence he received in 2016 after pleading guilty to a charge of attempted murder with a handgun.

Knutson fired six shots at RCMP Cpl. Jean-Rene Michaud during a traffic stop on a residential street in Batchelor Heights in the early-morning hours of Dec. 3, 2014. At least two bullets struck Michaud, who suffered life-threatening injuries as a result.

Knutson was arrested following a 12-hour manhunt. He was suffering a gunshot wound of his own, having been struck by return fire from Michaud’s partner.

Michaud was in a coma for three days after the shooting and doctors were not sure he would survive. He recovered and returned to policing about 18 months later.

Knutson has not been a model prisoner. He has been found in possession of contraband including a cellphone, tested positive for THC and refused to provide a urinalysis. In 2022, he was involved in a physical altercation.

“While past affiliations with organized crime groups have been identified, you are not currently identified as a member or associate,” the PBC decision reads.

“This may reflect a shift in associations, however there remain ongoing concerns regarding your involvement in the institutional subculture."

Knutson was deemed a high risk to reoffend following a psychological risk assessment completed in prison in 2020.

‘Life-changing impact'

Michaud provided an update to PBC officials ahead of Knutson’s statutory release date.

“The statement reiterates the profound and life-changing impact your crime had on the officer and his family,” the decision reads.

“The physical, emotional and psychological harm resulting from your actions remain and have continued to influence every aspect of the officer’s life.”

Michaud requested that PBC officials impose restrictions prohibiting Knutson from contacting him or visiting the Kamloops area while on statutory release.

Those terms were imposed, alongside other conditions prohibiting Knutson from possessing or consuming drugs or alcohol and restricting his communications with people involved in a criminal lifestyle.

Knutson will also be required to live at a half-way house. He told PBC officials he hoped to be released to a facility in the Lower Mainland.

Statutory release is mandatorily given to federal offenders who have served two-thirds of their sentence.