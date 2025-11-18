Kamloops News

Kamloops seniors invited to take part in 49th annual Christmas Lights Tour

Seniors' holiday tour is back

Photo: City of Kamloops 2023 Seniors' Light Tour

City of Kamloops' annual Seniors' Christmas Lights Tour will return next month for a 49th year.

The free event will run on Friday, Dec. 12, from 6:30 p.m. to 10 p.m. Everyone 55 and up is invited to enjoy a festive bus ride to check out the community's brightest holiday lights.

Buses will pick up participants at 20 locations around the city.

This year's route will travel through Westsyde. After the tour, participants can gather at the Sandman Centre for hot drinks and a lively sing-along.

Participants will be returned to their initial pick-up location.

Volunteers are also needed.

Registration deadline is Dec. 4. Anyone looking for more information or to register can click here or call 250-828-3500.