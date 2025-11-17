Three arrested in Merritt in connection to report of shots fired from vehicle
Shots fired, three in custody
Mounties say three people have been arrested after gunshots were allegedly fired from inside a vehicle early Sunday morning in Merritt.
Police said in a news release that Merritt RCMP received a report at about 3 a.m. Sunday that shots were fired from a vehicle in the 2000-block of Nicola Avenue.
“The suspect vehicle apparently struck a barrier as it entered a parking lot, which led to a verbal altercation between the occupants and another group,” the release states.
“As the suspect vehicle left the area, shots were allegedly fired from the vehicle into the air.”
No one was injured in the altercation and the suspect vehicle was later located at a residence on the 2300-block of Coutlee Avenue.
Investigators seized the vehicle and took two suspects into custody. A search warrant was then executed at the residence, and a third suspect was arrested.
“Despite the lack of injuries, discharging a firearm in public is an extremely dangerous thing to do,” said Merritt RCMP Staff Sgt. Josh Roda
The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information who has yet to speak with police is urged to contact Merritt RCMP at 250-378-4262.
