Kamloops News

Shoreline cleanup continuing on Kamloops Lake more than two weeks after train derailment

Hazmat work now complete

Photo: B.C. Government Booms remain in place to keep jet fuel that spilled in Kamloops Lake in shallow water so hot can evaporate.

Cleanup work is still underway on Kamloops Lake, where a train derailment caused more than 70,000 litres of jet fuel to spill more than two weeks ago.

More than a dozen cars left the Canadian Pacific Kansas City tracks on Nov. 1 near Tobiano, about 20 kilometres west of Kamloops. Four of them were loaded with jet fuel.

Thompson-Nicola Regional District Area J director Mike Grenier said Monday that cleanup work is continuing on both the north and south shores of the lake.

He said he observed seven boats, a number of containment booms and several excavators working around the site of the derailment over the weekend.

In an update on Friday, CPKC said all railcars have been moved to a staging area for scrapping. The railway said empty tank cars have been cleaned and the hazardous materials portion of its response is now complete.

CPKC said all water sampling results last week are within B.C.'s drinking water standards. Based on the results, water sampling would switch from daily to weekly and the next sample was expected to be taken early this week.

Grenier said there are no immediate concerns about drinking water for communities downstream from the derailment site, but he said people in Frederick are still being advised by Interior Health not to use water from Kamloops Lake.

“There is a concern that hydrocarbons could enter people’s private systems over in Frederick,” Grenier said, adding that there is no indication that has happened.

“For that reason, IHA has said until we see the SCAT [Shoreline Clean-up Assessment Technique] cleanup in Frederick, we would recommend that you not draw water from private systems that are drawing water close to or near the surface.”

CPKC said shore cleanup assessments have been completed and shoreline flushing was being done to remediate fuel at locations identified by the assessments.

Containment booms remain in place along the shoreline, and more may be deployed while shoreline flushing is conducted.