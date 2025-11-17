Kamloops News

NDP leadership hopeful Johnston wants to bolster allyship with Greens

Wants NDP, Greens to ally

Photo: Castanet NDP leadership hopeful Tanille Johnston speaks with a little more than a dozen TRU students and community members on Nov. 5.

A B.C.-based candidate in the running for the leadership of the federal New Democrats says she'd like to see the party ally with the Green Party of Canada.

Tanille Johnston spoke virtually with a little over a dozen Thompson Rivers University students and community members during a Q&A on Nov. 5.

She’s one of five candidates vying for the party’s top job after Jagmeet Singh resigned following the loss of his Vancouver-area seat in last year’s election. She’s the first Indigenous woman to seek the party’s leadership.

Johnston is a social worker and city councillor for Campbell River, B.C. and previously ran as the NDP candidate for North Island—Powell River in the 2025 federal election, but lost to Conservative Aaron Gunn.

She said her experience in municipal politics has prepared her well for the landscape in the House of Commons.

“Something people ask me all the time is how are you going to handle being in the house when it’s full of so many, arguably, very racist and rude human beings,” Johnston said.

“I’m a very strong-willed individual, I love challenges and arguably run towards the chaos instead of away from it, and Campbell River Council is actually made up of six card carrying conservatives and me, so I’ve had three years of practice in my own little echo chamber.”

Partner with greens?

Johnston said she believes the NDP needs a stronger allyship with the Green Party. She said the NDP and Greens share a lot of similar beliefs, and she supports their environmental work and doesn’t view the party as a threat.

She said she isn’t above not running a candidate in a riding where a split vote would allow for a Liberal or Conservative win, but a partnership would depend on who takes on the Green Party leadership after Elizabeth May steps aside.

“I do value their work being that hard left, that firm climate — we need that as the NDP, we need a guide post for that work and they're there,” she said.

“I’m full-on supportive of whatever collaboration needs to look like at a federal level with the Green Party.”

She said the previous supply and confidence agreement with the Liberals was somewhat a success by extending healthcare coverage, but she feels more could have been gotten and there is “underlying privatization” that makes that coverage difficult to access for some.

Asked if she’d like to see another supply and confidence agreement with the Liberals, she said no but she does think “it’s likely that we would have to do something like that” because she doesn’t think the NDP will win government.

“However, I offer that if we can kind of make a deal like that with liberals, what’s stopping us from making a deal like that with the greens?” Johnston said.

“Depending on how many seats they hold, depending on how many seats we get, that could be a pretty strong level for getting some things done.”

Wants to grow party

Johnston said she wants to axe membership fees for the party, saying the NDP needs to be more accessible and able to reach younger voters. She said more voters would make up for the lost revenue from the fees.

“We have to win in the next election, and so that’s a big part of this race for me — I want to grow the party,” she said.

Johnston said she thinks the party needs to do a better job of earning and maintaining voter support, and not just during elections.

She said Canada’s working class is feeling neglected, and in order to regain support she believes the party needs to consistently put more boots on the ground to meet prospective voters — a strategy she said Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre used well during the last election.

“A lot of people will vote based on proximity, so even if they don’t necessarily really agree with someone, if they showed up more often than not they might vote that way because that person is there at least,” she said.

She said the party has neglected its student supporters, and failed to connect and engage with First Nations and pride collectives across the province. She said stronger ties also need to be made between the federal NDP and its provincial counterparts.

Johnston said she believes many supporters expect the party to be bolder and to speak its mind — something she doesn’t think is currently happening.

“Like our choice to really sit back for years while the genocide was happening in Gaza, I’m not sure why we were so hesitant on making out commitment there, as far as being very anti-genocide, anti-colonial,” Johnston said.

Push further to the left?

Among the topics Johnston discussed, she said she’d like to break down interprovincial trade barriers for Canada’s farming industry and enable federal programs to build more housing. She said she'd like to see more equitable taxation, a change to the voting system and free post-secondary education.

She said she believes the NDP’s politics have drifted too far to the right, and she wants to swing the party back to the left.

“I think as the NDP we do need to check ourselves and look at the giant void we’ve leaving on the left,” Johnston said.

“It’s a big criticism that we carry, is that we’ve drifted to far to the centre that we’re toppling over to the right, and that’s horrifying.”

She said she “completely disagrees” with the cost of the NDP leadership race, saying it is exclusionary and makes it difficult for an average person to run for office.

Johnston said she would have liked to see more candidates in the running.

“Especially a larger variety of candidates, as the only Indigenous person in the leadership race, it hurts my heart,” she said. “I wish there were more of us, more people that really show up differently int he world, in our leadership race to really represent, hopefully, what our party represents.”

Johnston was one of two leadership candidates at risk of falling short of making the first of three fundraising deadlines on Friday.

New Democrats are set to choose their new leader on March 29 during the party's annual convention in Winnipeg.

- with files from The Canadian Press