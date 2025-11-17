Kamloops News

Western Canada Theatre ready to bring Anne of Green Gables back to life in return to roots

Back to where it started

Western Canada Theatre continues its landmark 50th season, revisiting its roots this coming weekend with Anne of Green Gables — a show that was the theatre company’s first mainstage musical back in 1975.

Running from Nov. 20 to Dec. 7, Anne of Greene Gables is a Canadian classic story. Valerie Easton, who played Anne in the 1975 show, will be returning as choreographer for this 50th anniversary production.

This year’s cast and crew have been hard at work preparing for opening night for the past three weeks.

Clare Wyatt, musical director for the production, told Castanet Kamloops she’s excited for opening night.

“This is such a beautiful show, such a lovely group of people — so talented — it’s been a joy working on this one," she said.

Wyatt, who’s been a musical director for more than a decade, said she feels rehearsals have progressed well on this play.

“We're in a really good spot in terms of just how much we've been able to accomplish. There's such a strong work ethic, so much really strong collaboration in the rehearsal hall,” Wyatt said.

She said her favourite scene so far in the show is the picnic scene with the egg and spoon race.

Michelle Bardach, who plays schoolteacher Miss Muriel Stacy in the play, said her favourite scene to watch is the raspberry cordial scene, where Anne accidentally gives Diana a bottle of currant wine thinking it’s cordial, and accidentally gets her drunk.

Bardach, who is an Indigenous actor, said rehearsals for the Kamloops show have been great.

“Everyone involved in this show is so special. We're having a fun time,” Bardach said. “As someone who's been working across Canada the last decade, I can honestly say B.C. is where the theatre community feels the most warm and loving and caring.”

Bardach, from Vancouver, said WCT was the first ever out of town show she did back in 2016. She also has a history with Anne of Greene Gables, having played Miss Stacy back in 2022 at a Charlottetown festival's production of the play, where the show was created.

Anne of Greene Gables is the turn of the 20th century tale of orphan Anne Shirley who is mistakenly sent to live with elderly siblings Matthew and Marilla Cuthbert on Prince Edward Island when they try to adopt a boy to help on their farm. The story follows Anne’s journey from ages 11 to 16 as her confidence, pluck and fiery personality breaks down walls and brings her adopted community of Avonlea to life.

“With its timeless themes of belonging, resilience, and the power of imagination, this cherished Canadian musical continues to captivate audiences of all ages,” Tourism Kamloops stated on its website.

Evenings shows run at the Sagebrush Theatre at 7:30 p.m., weekend matinees at 2 p.m. and Wednesday tea matinees run at 11 a.m.

Tickets can be purchased HERE.