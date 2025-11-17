Kamloops News

Damp week of overcast skies forecast for Kamloops area

Little sun in forecast

Cindy White

The forecast over the coming week for the Kamloops area is calling for dreary conditions with overcast skies, chances of showers and little sun expected to shine through.

According to Environment Canada, cloudy skies are expected throughout the day and fog patches will dissipate in the morning. A high of 9 C will lower to 6 C at night, when a 30 per cent chance of showers are forecast.

"We have a system passing over the region, but through the day I would expect maybe a few showers earlier on and very later on, late in the day," said Environment Canada meteorologist Tanmay Rane.

Rane said the weather system will bring precipitation throughout Tuesday.

Tuesday will see cloudy skies and a 60 per cent chance of showers throughout the day and periods of rain during the evening. A daytime high of 9 C is expected, and a low of 2 C at night.

"Tuesday night the system departs the region and a ridge builds in behind, and with the ridge you have clear skies, maybe some fog overnight and that pattern holds till about Thursday," Rane said.

A mix of sun and cloud is anticipated on Wednesday with a high of 7 C and a low of 2 C — seasonal averages for this time of year are highs of 4 C and lows of -2 C.

Temperatures will peak at 6 C on Thursday and dip to a low of 2 C at night. Both sun and cloud are in the forecast, with cloudy conditions expected at night.

Conditions are expected to be overcast throughout Friday, alongside a high of 7 C during the day and a low of 2 C overnight.

Cloudy conditions and daytime highs around 6 C are expected to continue over the weekend.