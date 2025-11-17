United Church PIT Stop program seeking donations for Christmas meal
Christmas donations needed
The Kamloops United Church’s PIT Stop program is hosting a free Christmas dinner next month for those in need, and is asking the public for support.
In a statement, PIT Stop co-ordinator Valentine Uwakwe said the program will be serving up 300 meals, and the event is open to everyone in the community — especially those facing food insecurity.
Gift bags with warm clothing, chocolate and a $25 grocery gift card will be handed out during the dinner as well.
“We’re asking the community to help by donating gloves, toques, warm socks, candy, chocolates, or gift cards,” Uwakwe said.
He said PIT Stop is also accepting cash or cheque donations, which will go towards purchasing turkeys, gift cards and other items.
Item donations are asked to be brought to the Kamloops United Church at 421 St. Paul Street by Dec. 10.
The Christmas dinner will be held at the church on Dec. 14 at 3 p.m.
