Kamloops-Thompson School District creates new committee structure, to hold fewer public board meetings

SD73 board to meet less

Photo: Castanet The SD73 board of education is now holding regular public meetings once a month following changes to its committee structure.

Major changes to the SD73 Kamloops-Thompson School District board of education's committee structure means public meetings will now be held less frequently.

The new structure created two new standing committees that now meet monthly between September to June. Four trustees are assigned to each committee.

The education committee will focus on education-based initiatives, issues, policies and programs, while the operations committee will cover all non-education issues like the budget, legal and property issues, facilities and transportation.

Regular public board meetings will now be held monthly, typically on the fourth Monday of the month, down from once every two weeks prior to the changes. Trustees are also assigned to several select committees.

The board of education approved the new structure and schedule at a Sept. 8 in-camera meeting.

Speaking at the Oct. 27 board meeting, SD73 superintendent Mike McKay said the board of education’s work is often done in committees, where it undergoes “pressure testing” before being brought forward for board approval.

“Our belief is, and I think the board was supportive of that, let's get the committees to do the legwork and the groundwork with the deep support of staff,” he said.

“When something comes to the board table, and it can be once a month, the board has some degree of satisfaction that this has all been tried and tumbled and rinsed and resorted.”

Trustee Shelley Sim said the new committee structure would create "a more robust opportunity" to dig deeper into topics and the board will be "leaning in a little harder, in a different way."

Board chair Heather Grieve said under the previous model, with more committees and a higher frequency of meetings, trustees weren’t able to attend every meetings.

“More meetings were happening more frequently with maybe less attendance,” Grieve said.

“The way that the education and operations committees are designed, you've got four trustees and four trustees assigned, and yet anyone can go to any of those committees and still be there to ask questions and hear and have the minutes and all of those things.”

McKay said the new structure would create a new “rhythm” for the board, but is still a work in progress that may require adjustments.