Leader of upstart provincial party visits Kamloops, calls for end to Aboriginal title rights

Photo: OneBC OneBC leader Dallas Brodie speaks to a crowd of supporters in Kamloops on Wednesday as a pair of protesters hold signs behind her in support of Indigenous peoples.

The controversial leader of an upstart right-wing political party is looking to make inroads in Kamloops, with plans to fight Aboriginal title rights in the B.C. Legislature as cases play out in court.

Vancouver-Quilchena MLA Dallas Brodie, leader of the OneBC Party, spoke to about 60 people Thursday standing on a cul de sac in the 1800-block of Rogers Place.

The event was billed as a meet and greet at which the issue of Aboriginal title would be a topic of discussion.

Brodie laid out numerous actions her party would take in this area if it formed government, adding her intent is to help the Indigenous people, and target those in positions of power who she claims are exploiting the current system.

She told the crowd OneBC wants to immediately stop voluntary transfers of money and land to Indigenous groups, repeal B.C.’s Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples Act — which calls for the alignment of provincial laws with UNDRIP — and request a repeal of section 35 of the Canadian constitution, which recognizes Aboriginal and treaty rights, and a repeal of the Indian Act.

“This assertion of Aboriginal title is becoming an absolute monster machine,” Brodie said.

Brodie said she wants to see reserves exist as townships, with Indigenous people holding fee simple ownership of their lands.

She claimed billions of dollars are being doled out to bands but “not getting down to the average native person.”

“The money is going to what I call the industry, and that's comprised of chiefs and council, lawyers — lots of lawyers — accountants, consultants and developers,” Brodie said.

“It's a boondoggle, but it's not helping the native kids we see struggling. And we all want a better life for them. I know we all do.”

Bills to put forward

The event came days after a local Aboriginal title claim returned to headlines amid the debate over the landmark Cowichan ruling in August. The Tk'emlups and Skeetchestn bands filed a claim in 2015 asserting Aboriginal title over a 1.25-million hectare swath of land that includes Kamloops and Sun Peaks.

Brodie told Castanet Kamloops the Cowichan decision, in which a judge found the band had title to 300 hectares of land inside Richmond city limits, “put a lot of people into shock.

She said the SSN claim near Kamloops is “another example of the same problem.”

Brodie said her party intends to continue introducing bills to address the issue and feels the government may be “hard pressed” not to vote with them.

“But they are a really very tightly controlled group, the NDP,” Brodie said. “The Conservatives are starting to vote with us because we’re leading the way.”

Speaking to Castanet Kamloops earlier this month, Kamloops-Centre B.C. Conservative MLA Peter Milobar said he thinks local property owners are right to be concerned given the SSN claim and the uncertainty created by the Cowichan decision.

B.C.’s Ministry of Attorney General said last week the province’s position on the SSN claim is firm, and that “private property rights must be upheld.”

Conservatives collapsing?

Brodie told the crowd she sees the next election as being two to three years away and there is “time to build” the current two-person party.

She took numerous questions from the crowd. Asked about the notion her party is splitting the right-of-centre vote, she said the B.C. Conservative Party she ran under in 2024 “is completely unstable, and it's falling apart before our eyes, and there's no way that party can win now.”

She said her party doesn’t want to split the vote, but rather “form a real conservative party again.”

Brodie said she’s been in “open communications with people in that party” and the situation is “fluid” right now.

She accused B.C. Conservative Party Leader John Rustad, who’s been on shaky ground of late, of filling his party with people who have the values of the left rather than the right.

Party’s politics

During the rally Brodie laid out numerous issues and concerns a OneBC government wants to address, noting the party would “engage in a sweeping set of cultural and economic reforms.”

She said the party opposes transgender surgeries and would not allow people’s children “to be indoctrinated into believing there are numerous genders.”

The party would end all “race-based laws” in B.C., restrict medical assisted dying, end mass immigration and diversity policies, mandate addictions treatment and tackle crime by enforcing existing laws.

Brodie said a OneBC government would also prohibit Indigenous land acknowledgements in publicly funded institutions and events.

“These acknowledgements are becoming a way of grooming us into surrender of our own country, and just burdening us with shame and sadness,” she said.

The Kamloops event was held outside after three hotels backed out of hosting their event, including the Prestige on Rogers Place where attendees were kicked out minutes before the event was to start.

OneBC was given political party status through Elections BC this past June. It was founded by two MLAs, Brodie and Tara Armstrong for Kelowna-Lake Country-Coldstream. Brodie reportedly clashed internally with Rustad who kicked her out over contentious comments she made about residential school survivors.