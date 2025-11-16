Kamloops News

Repeat Kamloops shoplifter sentenced to one month time served

Thief had getaway drivers

Photo: KTW file FILE - A sign outside the Kamloops Law Courts.

A Kamloops thief who was busted in two retail thefts in which a getaway driver was used has been sentenced to four weeks in jail.

Robert Allen Kohlman, 31, was sentenced on Friday in Kamloops provincial court after pleading guilty to four counts of theft under $5,000.

Kohlman and two others were arrested in connection with a $335 theft from Swelaps Market on Aug. 29, 2024. In that case, court heard the thieves filled a shopping cart and left without paying — right to a waiting vehicle.

Crown prosecutor Ben Martin said police had the licence plate information from the getaway car, which they found nearby at the address of the registered owner.

“They found the back seat was full of food from the store, and Mr. Kohlman was identified on video, along with the co-accused, as part of the theft,” he said.

A getaway driver was in position again when Kohlman stole a $700 electric scooter from Walmart on Hillside Drive on Aug. 7 this year. He snuck the item out a fire exit and took off in a waiting vehicle.

He pleaded guilty to two additional thefts — on Sept. 24, 2024, he stole $40 worth of merchandise from Your Independent Grocer in Northills Mall, and on Jan. 21 he was caught stealing a $73 Bluetooth speaker from London Drugs on Lansdowne Street.

No criminal history

Martin and defence lawyer Chris Thompson put forward a joint submission for 28 days in jail and a year of probation. Kohlman has no criminal record

“The intention here is to try to get Mr. Kohlman back onto the right track,” Martin said. “He made it into his 30s with no criminal record.”

Thompson said Kohlman had a “very unfortunate” upbringing and is addicted to crack cocaine. He lives on government assistance.

Kohlman has been in jail since late October, when he was arrested after missing a court date. It’s his first time behind bars.

"Jail is a place I really do not like being in — it’s a very scary place,” he said.

"I’m trying to get my life back on track, get some counselling. That would be awesome for me. I would love it if I could have a different route than jail."

Patience wearing thin

Kamloops provincial court Judge Marian Armstrong went along with the joint submission.

“The people who work in the stores that you steal from and the people who own the stores that you steal from, they're getting really, really tired of this,” she said.

"Back in the day, people thought it was a victimless crime, but they're not victimless crimes. We're all victims of these crimes, but in particular the people who work in the stores and the people who own the stores are victims of these crimes.”

The 28-day sentence works out to time served. While on probation, Kohlman will be required to take counselling as directed and to complete community service work.

He will also be barred from possessing any weapons and from visiting the four stores where he was caught stealing.

Kohlman's two co-accused in the Swelaps Market theft, Alfred James Sauls Chouinard and Krystal Michelle Long, are due in court next week on their charges of theft under $5,000. Chouinard is expected to plead guilty on Friday and Long is scheduled to fix a date on Wednesday.