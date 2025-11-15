Kamloops News

'One of those mysteries'; Search continues for missing Kamloops woman Shannon White

Search a 'daunting task'

Photo: RCMP Shannon White

Police say the search for a missing Kamloops woman believed to have been met with foul play when she vanished more than four years ago remains active.

“The Kamloops RCMP are still actively investigating her disappearance,” Cpl. Dana Napier told Castanet.

Shannon White, 32, was last seen on Nov. 1, 2021, at about 8 a.m. She left her basement suite home on Bestwick Court in Lower Sahali driving her black 1997 Jeep TJ to work, about two kilometres away at Kamloops Hyundai on Notre Dame Drive.

Police said White’s Jeep was spotted later the same day leaving Kamloops westbound, toward the Inks Lake area, for a 45-minute period. Later that day, the Jeep was seen travelling north of Kamloops, past Rayleigh, on Highway 5 at about 5:30 p.m. It returned south at about 6:15 p.m.

The Jeep was found abandoned the next day, parked downtown in the 200-block of Nicola Street just outside Sacred Heart Cathedral on Nicola Street.

Investigators believe White was the victim of foul play.

'Big area' to search

The head of a search group committed to looking for her remains hopes someone will come forward and reveal her location as search efforts continue to come up empty.

Mike Ritcey, president of the SRD K9’s of BC, told Castanet Kamloops last year the group would soon scour a previously unchecked area outside Kamloops for any sign of White.

Ritcey told Castanet following the four-year anniversary of White’s disappearance that their searches have still not found any sign of White.

Ritcey said the group looks for White on average once a week and have searched quite a bit north of town.

“We don't really have a starting point, you know, we just know where the vehicle went past, the cameras going west and going north. It’s a big area,” Ritcey said.

He said searches continue to scour that previously unchecked spot in case something's been disturbed, and noted the sheer size of potential search areas make for a “daunting task.”

Landscapes have changed

Ritcey said searchers have timed the drive west and north of Kamloops based on the RCMP’s reported movement of White’s Jeep to generate prospective search areas, but it’s hard to narrow down spots with no new information coming to light.

“We’re still going,” he said of their searches, noting they’ve searched the Inks Lake area “fairly hard.".

Ritcey said the group keeps tracks of the areas they’ve searched for White, but don’t have access to information about where police have searched.

He said in the four years since White’s disappearance, SRD K9’s of BC has looked through “thousands” of hectares for White.

“It’s a huge area we’ve searched,” Ritcey said.

Ritcey said he is confident that White’s remains are not in certain areas they’ve covered, but there are also searched areas where the landscape has changed a lot since White went missing.

“There's one side hill in particular, we searched, and we spent a fair bit of time going through that area, going through the thick brush, and now that's all been clear cut, that's wide open now, so you would think, if there was a machine in there, they might have seen something,” Ritcey said.

He said they have searched that area since being clear-cut, but came up empty again.

“It’s just one of those mysteries. Hopefully, one day, somebody will do the right thing and come forward and tell people where she is,” Ritcey said.

More information needed

About 10 days after police found White’s Jeep, Kamloops Mounties were seen searching an area west of the city, as well as a travel trailer in the Silver Sage Trailer Court on the Tk’emlúps reserve. Both were confirmed to be connected to the White investigation.

The Silver Sage trailer is believed to have belonged to White’s ex-boyfriend. Another resident in the park said police had been there for a couple days and seized three vehicle from the property, but it wasn't clear whether anyone had been arrested.

Police continue to appeal to the public for any tips or information they may have in and to call the Kamloops RCMP at 250-828-3000 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.