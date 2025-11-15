Kamloops News

Kamloops social advocate, grassroots group to host pop-up drop in centres for vulnerable people

Pop-up service for unhoused

Photo: Castanet FILE - A person is covered up sleeping outside along Seymour Street in downtown Kamloops on Jan. 21, 2025.

A Kamloops social advocate will be launching a seven-week pilot project offering pop-up outdoor drop-in spaces for vulnerable people downtown and on the North Shore.

Glenn Hilke, who was the co-ordinator for The Loop drop-in centre on Tranquille Road before it was forced to close last year, said the pop-up service starts this weekend.

Hilke said the pop-ups will last for about four hours in different locations, run by an “ad hoc grassroots group of volunteers and peers with lived experience.” He said the group is aiming to offer essential services that someone in need might find in a day room or drop-in facility.

Kamloops has no indoor drop-in centres left after The Loop and The Mustard Seed’s day rooms closed last year.

“Winter is upon us, and this unsustainable situation continues without any solutions in sight,” Hilke said, adding drop-in spaces offer a first point of contact and access to services for people living in poverty.

Hilke said the new group organizing the drop-in spaces, called NOMADS — which stands for Networking Outreach Meals Advocacy and Development Supports — is working with businesses, other social agencies and faith centres as it coordinates the pop-up centres.

He said the upcoming pop ups, which will run from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., will offer hot meals, drinks and clothes, as well as supplies for survival and harm reduction. People will be able to get help to make phone calls, coordinate rides or access shelters.

The group will be setting up tents and heaters to provide a place to keep warm.

On Saturdays, the pop-ups will take place somewhere in downtown Kamloops, and the group will move to the North Shore on Sundays.

On Saturday, the drop-in pop-up centre can be found in the lane behind Pizza Pi, at 314 Victoria St. On Sunday, the group will be found behind Same Sky Collective at 417 Tranquille Rd.

Hilke said he will be working with local agencies and faith groups to distribute a flyer on a monthly basis with the locations of the upcoming pop-ups.

The Loop’s Tranquille Road drop-in centre was shuttered in August of 2024 after realtor Brendan Shaw purchased the building and evicted the group. The facility had been the subject of numerous nuisance complaints — including for open drug use allowed on site.

For a time, the group continued operating a meal train program which delivered food to homeless in spots around the city, but that was ended in January of this year due to volunteer burnout.

The Mustard Seed closed its day room in July 2024, saying the decision was based on public access compromising the safety and sobriety of its clients.

The Mustard Seed has continued to run a seasonal outdoor summer drop-in centre on West Victoria Street.

Last summer, Kamloops council sent a pair of letters to the province, urging ministers to provide a sustainable source of funding for day spaces, noting these centres give unhoused people a place to go during daytime hours.