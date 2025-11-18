Kamloops News

Kamloops city council green-lights plan to study expanding organics pickup to apartment buildings

Photo: City of Kamloops FILE - A City of Kamloops organics collection bin.

Kamloops council has given city staff the green light to gather information about expanding its organics curbside collection program to serve multi-family apartment buildings.

During a Nov. 4 meeting, council members unanimously endorsed a three-phased approach to broadening the organics pick-up program.

The city’s curbside organics program was launched in August of 2023, with about 27,000 households adding the third waste cart to their garages. This roll-out targeted all existing curbside customers, but municipal organics collection has yet to expand to all multi-family properties.

In a written report, staff said upon council approval, they would first work to gather information about the feasibility of expanding organics collection.

“The feasibility study will present a recommended approach for a multifamily organics collection program, outlining the financial and operational benefits and challenges associated with such a program,” the report said.

“This will enable council to make an informed decision on next steps — whether that involves launching a pilot program or discontinuing the concept.”

The first phase of the organics collection program is expected to involve about 300 hours of staff time and $60,000 in advertising costs.

In a past committee meeting, Glen Farrow, City of Kamloops civic operations business manager, said city staff are often approached by people who live in apartment buildings and want to receive organics collection.

“The question previously was, ‘When [are] we going to get organics?’ Now it continues to be, ‘When will my condo or my apartment receive these services as well?’” Farrow said.

The staff report said the curbside organic waste collection program has resulted in nearly a 40 per cent reduction in garbage heading to the landfill.

The municipal Community Climate Action Plan has a goal to reduce waste sent to the landfill by 50 per cent by 2028, and by 90 per cent in 2050.