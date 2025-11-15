Kamloops News

Kamloops Mounties arrest two people for allegedly stealing bait car

Photo: RCMP Kamloops RCMP caught two people who drove off in a bait car last Thursday.

Two people are facing charges after allegedly stealing a bait car planted by Kamloops Mounties earlier this month.

In a news release, police said the vehicle, which is equipped with tracking and surveillance technology, was activated after being stolen from a location in Kamloops last Thursday.

Officers, including the police dog services unit, tracked the vehicle and arrested the two occupants a short time later.

Kamloops RCMP Supt. Jeff Pelley said the incident is a good example of proactive policing.

“Bait vehicles are an impactful means to target offenders committing property crime and holding them accountable for their actions," he said.

Carrie-Lyn LePage and Timothy Molner have been charged with theft of the vehicle, as well as breaching court orders. Both remain in custody awaiting bail hearings.