Hidden camera catches Kamloops man spiking wife's water bottle with prescription medication

Drugged wife's water bottle

A Kamloops man has been ordered to spend four months on house arrest after he was caught spiking his wife's water bottle with a prescription drug used to treat high blood pressure — a violation that left the victim "terrified" she might die.

Cory Dwayne Crichton, 54, was sentenced Friday in Kamloops provincial court after pleading guilty to a charge of administering a noxious substance to annoy or aggrieve.

His wife became suspicious in March of 2024 after taking a sip from her water bottle and thinking it tasted funny.

That led her to set up a hidden camera in the master bedroom of their Rivershore home at 7 a.m. on March 28, 2024. She left a water bottle on the nightstand, and it took a little more than an hour for her to catch Crichton in the act.

“The accused was captured on video coming into the room at about 8:20 a.m., picking up the bottle and leaving about 22 seconds later,” Crown prosecutor Anthony Varesi said in court.

The video shows Crichton returning to the nightstand two more times in the hours that followed, picking the water bottle up and shaking it at times, then patting it dry.

The woman called police, and Mounties took the bottle and the video. Crichton was also arrested.

Police tests of the water bottle eventually came back positive for hydrochlorothiazide, a prescription diuretic used to treat hypertension and fluid retention. Court was told the drug could have caused dizziness or headaches if consumed in a large enough quantity.

Crichton was charged on July 21, 2025. It could have been sooner but for a lengthy RCMP testing process, which was not complete until March of this year.

"The lab report took some time to complete," Varesi said.

She feared for her life

After her suspicions were confirmed but long before she knew exactly what Crichton put in her water bottle, Rachelle Moores worried she might die.

“I was terrified,” Moores, the victim, told Castanet Kamloops after court. "I had no idea what it was. I literally got a will that week because I thought, I don’t know what he’s trying to do to me.”

The judge called her victim impact statement “articulate and thoughtful.” In it, she said the incident has left her with “lasting fear and anxiety.”

“I now question every drink and every bite of food. If I feel sick or tired, I immediately wonder if I’ve been harmed again,” she wrote.

Court heard Moores suffered no serious side effects, but she told Castanet there were symptoms she believes were related. In hindsight, she said she thinks she was being drugged for some time before she noticed.

She said she was exhausted and losing her hair in the weeks leading up to Crichton's arrest. She also had unusual foot pain and was urinating excessively.

“Various little things,” she said. "Looking back, I was like, you know what, I didn't have any of these things bugging me anymore after he was gone."

Moores wrote in her victim-impact statement about how that made her feel: “While the physical symptoms have ended, realizing that my body was reacting to something being done to me without my knowledge is deeply frightening and unsettling."

Crichton was not charged in relation to anything other than the water bottle he spiked on March 28, 2024.

Motive remains a mystery

Because police found no evidence that he intended to harm Moores or endanger her life, Crichton was charged with administering a noxious substance to aggrieve or annoy, rather than to cause danger or harm.

“It’s unclear what the accused’s motivations were, but certainly one being to aggrieve or annoy the complainant,” Varesi said in court.

Crichton, who is employed out of town as a drivetrain engineer, did not speak in court. He was described by his lawyer as remorseful.

“It is a very early guilty plea. Mr. Crichton sought to take responsibility for this as soon as possible,” defence lawyer Joe Killoran said.

“There is no intent to harm here, but certainly it’s something he’s going to be held accountable for. This is going to be a serious sentence for him and something that impacts his life greatly.”

Crichton grew up in Kamloops and played for the Kamloops Blazers in the 1980s. He has a brief criminal history with two previous convictions — both with Moores as victim.

In 2015, he was sentenced to 12 months of probation after pleading guilty to a domestic assault charge, and last year he pleaded guilty to one count of breach for contacting Moores contrary to a police undertaking, for which he served a short jail sentence.

Moores said she and Crichton started dating in 2011 and married in 2017. They separated the day the water bottle video was captured.

’There’s been some justice'

Kamloops provincial court Judge Chris Balison went along with a joint submission on Friday that will see Crichton serve the next four months on house arrest.

He was placed on an eight-month conditional sentence order, the second half of which he will serve under a 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. curfew. He was also ordered to pay $1,767.28 in restitution — the amount Moores has paid for counselling and security cameras as a result of the offence.

For the entire eight months, Crichton will be barred from contacting Moores and required to abstain from drugs and alcohol. He will also be prohibited from possessing weapons and required to report to a probation officer.

Moores said she is pleased with the sentence.

“It feels really good to know that it’s been taken seriously and that there’s been some justice,” she said. "He will feel a little bit of the pain that me and my kids went through with this whole process."

She said she’s moving on with her life but still struggles to trust people.

“How can somebody that’s supposed to love me do something this contemptuous? I don’t know how you ever move forward,” she said.

“If there’s any message I want to come from this, it’s the message that domestic abuse is very real and it can come in various forms. There’s a misconception out there that it’s just one thing — it isn't.”