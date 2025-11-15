Kamloops News

'This could have been a lot worse'; House arrest for assailant who stabbed homeless man during scuffle in Kamloops

Stabbed twice at gas station

Photo: Castanet FILE - The Kamloops Law Courts

An attacker who drove away after stabbing a homeless man in the back at a Kamloops gas station has been ordered to spend six months on house arrest.

Tristan Charles Dunn, 28, was charged with assault causing bodily harm following an incident at the Shell station on the East Trans-Canada Highway on March 4.

Court heard Dunn was gassing up his mother’s Kia SUV at about 10:15 p.m. that day when he was approached by the victim, a 41-year-old homeless man who lived in a nearby motel.

The interaction was captured on video surveillance, which was described in court by Crown prosecutor Anthony Varesi.

“It’s not clear what exactly was said, but there was a conversation that devolved into an argument,” he said.

Court heard the video shows Dunn following when the victim walks away.

“There was some further conversation, and it’s not clear exactly what was said, but the accused then appeared to jump on the victim and there was a brief scuffle,” Varesi said.

“During the scuffle, the accused produced a small pocket knife and stabbed the victim twice in the back.”

Injuries were minor

Varesi said the victim did not immediately realize he’d been stabbed.

“The wounds were, fortunately, superficial stab wounds,” he said. "He was treated overnight and released the next morning.”

Mounties had little trouble locating their suspect. Dunn left a dog tag with his address at the scene, and investigators had his licence plate number from the gas station video.

Varesi and defence lawyer Joe Killoran put forward a proposal for an 18-month conditional sentence order, the first six months of which would be served under house arrest.

Dunn has no criminal record, though Killoran said he struggles with drug addiction.

“He regrets the incident,” he said. “Hopefully, this is a jarring event in his life that can help put him on a different path.”

Kamloops provincial court Judge Chris Balison went along with the joint submission. For the next 18 months, Dunn will be barred from consuming drugs or alcohol and from possessing weapons.

“I think your lawyer said it quite right — this could have been a lot worse,” Balison said.

Dunn was also given a five-year firearms prohibition.