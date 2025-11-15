Kamloops News

Indigenous Christmas Market will take place this weekend

Support Indigenous business

Photo: Facebook The scene from the 2022 K’wese’ltken Kristmas Market in Kamloops.

The Ḱwséltkten Kristmas Market is set to kickoff the holiday season this Sunday at the Delta Marriott Hotel in Kamloops.

The fifth annual market is slated to run from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

This year’s market is presented through a partnership between Sc.wén̓wen Economic Development Corporation and Community Futures Development Corporation of Central Interior First Nations to uplift and celebrate Indigenous entrepreneurship.

“We are excited to welcome over 50 vendors, many proudly identifying as Métis, Indigenous or First Nations entrepreneurs,” the development corporation said in a press release.

“Your support helps lift up community-owned businesses and strengthens the economic circle across Secwépemcúl’ecw.”

Non-perishable food items will be accepted at the event for C7í7elcmenten re Stsíllen (A Place to Share Food) to help families who may need some support this holiday season.

“The marketplace features a treasure trove of items from local cultural artisans, bakers, makers, and growers,” according to a post from Tourism Kamloops.

Sc.wén̓wen Economic Development Corporation is a branch of the Tk’emlups te Secwepmc band.