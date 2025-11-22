Kamloops News

Local artist brings face painting to BCICF Christmas Cheer Donation Station

Face painting brings Cheer

Photo: Jennii Maviety / Creative Aura Local artist Jennii Maviety will be at the TNRD building atrium for Face painting Fridays, part of BCICF's Christmas Cheer Donation Station running from Nov. 24 until Dec. 19.

A local face painting artist will be setting up at the BC Interior Community Foundation’s Christmas Cheer Donation Station each Friday, offering colourful pieces by donation.

The Donation Station will be taking over the lobby of the Thompson-Nicola Regional District building in downtown Kamloops from Nov. 24 until Dec. 19, with weekly activities and two holiday-themed photo booths.

Each Friday in December, local artist Jennii Maviety of Creative Aura will be on site from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m., adding festive flair to her colourful face painting.

Families are invited to stop by, enjoy the fun, and make a donation to the Christmas Cheer Fund, which will be supporting three local charities throughout the holiday season.

To donate online, click here.

Cash, cheque, credit and debit card donations can also be made in person at the BC Interior Community Foundation, 2-219 Victoria St. (open 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday to Friday). Cash or cheque donations can be dropped off at Castanet Kamloops, 102-635 Victoria St. (open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday to Friday).