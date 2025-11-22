Local artist brings face painting to BCICF Christmas Cheer Donation Station
Face painting brings Cheer
A local face painting artist will be setting up at the BC Interior Community Foundation’s Christmas Cheer Donation Station each Friday, offering colourful pieces by donation.
The Donation Station will be taking over the lobby of the Thompson-Nicola Regional District building in downtown Kamloops from Nov. 24 until Dec. 19, with weekly activities and two holiday-themed photo booths.
Each Friday in December, local artist Jennii Maviety of Creative Aura will be on site from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m., adding festive flair to her colourful face painting.
Families are invited to stop by, enjoy the fun, and make a donation to the Christmas Cheer Fund, which will be supporting three local charities throughout the holiday season.
To donate online, click here.
Cash, cheque, credit and debit card donations can also be made in person at the BC Interior Community Foundation, 2-219 Victoria St. (open 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday to Friday). Cash or cheque donations can be dropped off at Castanet Kamloops, 102-635 Victoria St. (open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday to Friday).
More Kamloops News
- OECD criticizes OttawaCanada - 6:03 pm
- Khalifa's appeal rejectedEntertainment - 6:02 pm
- Penguin Press founder diesEntertainment - 6:01 pm
- Liberal, Bloc rematch setQuebec - 6:00 pm
- Prepare for growing seasonKamloops - 6:00 pm
$650,000
more details
Kamloops BC SPCA Featured Pet
Harriet Kamloops BC SPCA >
Kamloops Weather
Tourism Kamloops
Kamloops Transit
Airport Arrivals
Airport Departures
School District 73
Kamloops Classifieds
Kamloops Discussion Forum
Thompson-Nicola Regional District
Interior Health
Thompson Rivers University
Thompson Career College
Thompson-Nicola Regional Library
Kamloops Real Estate