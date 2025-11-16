Kamloops News

TRU students organizing retro apres-style party to coincide with campus rail jam

Students set up Snow Shack

Photo: Justin Tarasoff Spectators lined the run to watch competitors take part in last year's Rail Riot on the campus of Thompson Rivers University.

Thompson Rivers University students are throwing a party next weekend to help celebrate a popular campus event.

Snow Shack will turn the second floor of TRU’s Culinary Arts Building into a retro ski loft on Friday, Nov. 21.

The event will coincide with Rail Riot 3, a freestyle skiing event on a nearby campus handrail that is expected to draw 40 competitors and upwards of 1,500 spectators.

Snow Shack is being billed as a nostalgic blend of ‘70s and ‘80s ski lodge culture, featuring a live performance by DJ Sendszn. There will be food and it will be licensed.

Attendees are encouraged to wear their best ski suit and sunglasses.

“Snow Shack is our big campus social to kick off winter — a pre–Friday-night-out shindig,” said Nicholas Hamson, event spokesperson.

The event is being staged by students in TRU's Events and Convention Management program.

