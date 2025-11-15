Kamloops News

RCMP ERT officers arrest suspect, Ashcroft Indian Band frustrated following reported crime spree on reserve

Police heard gunfire

Photo: File photo RCMP shoulder patch.

UPDATE: 8:55 p.m.

RCMP Cpl. Brett Urano told Castanet via email that officers responded to a reported break and enter at about 9:45 p.m. on Nov. 11 in the 1400-block of Black Canyon Drive in Cornwall.

Urano said police were advised that an intoxicated man had attempted to gain entry to a residence, but had fled before they arrived.

"The man was known to the occupants of the residence. The officers heard gunfire in the area shortly after their arrival and were advised the suspect was now inside his residence," Urano said.

Ashcroft RCMP contained the suspect in his residence and called the Southeast District Emergency Response Team (ERT) to assist.

Officers from ERT were able to take the suspect into custody without issue, Urano said, adding the suspect was held in custody and, after consultation with Crown counsel, released him on strict conditions.

Ashcroft RCMP continue to investigate the incident and request any witnesses to come forward if they have not yet spoken to police.

ORIGINAL: 4:04 p.m.

The Ashcroft Indian Band is reporting an attempted break-in at the home of its chief on Remembrance Day, along with possible shootings on the reserve.

According to a news release from the band, a person was arrested following the attempted break-in at Chief Greg Blain's residence, during which the front door and several windows were damaged.

“In addition, there have been multiple reports and eyewitness accounts of shots fired in various areas around the reserve, placing community members at risk,” the statement reads.

The band said Darrell Porter was released the following day but has been formally prohibited from entering the reserve for any reason.

According to the band, council has attempted to ban Porter previously, but those efforts have “proven fruitless as he has continued to enter the reserve without hesitation.”

“Collectively, we have had enough. Council stands united with our members in saying that this behaviour will no longer be tolerated. There is currently an ongoing police investigation and charges are being submitted to Crown counsel," the band's statement said.

Castanet Kamloops has reached out to the RCMP for more information about these allegations.