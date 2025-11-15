Kamloops News

Indigenous leaders, ag innovators gather to grow success at Kamloops conference

Fresh ideas for agriculture

Photo: Indigenous Agriculture Conference The 2025 Indigenous Agriculture Conference will run from Tuesday to Thursday at the Coast Kamloops Hotel and Conference Centre, 1250 Rogers Way.

An agricultural conference this week is expected to bring together Indigenous community leaders and agricultural innovators from across B.C.

The conference theme is Everything Agriculture: The Support to Help You Succeed. The presentations and workshops will address sustainable growth, food sovereignty, agritourism, co-operative development and emerging ag-tech solutions.

“By connecting land-based knowledge, business planning, and cultural support, we are looking to empower everyone to succeed, and when we do that, our communities and entire province benefits,” said George Casimir, event organizers and general manager of Community Futures Development Corporation of Central Interior First Nations.

The event aims to strengthen participation in B.C. agriculture and is open to everyone.

