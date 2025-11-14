Kamloops News

Cleanup crew trying to evaporate fuel from Kamloops Lake following train derailment

Fuel cleanup continues

Photo: B.C. government Booms remain in place to keep jet fuel that spilled in Kamloops Lake in shallow water so hot can evaporate.

The rail company responsible for spilling tens of thousands of litres of jet fuel into Kamloops Lake is ramping up efforts to evaporate the fuel off the water.

More than a dozen cars left the Canadian Pacific Kansas City (CPKC) tracks on Nov. 1 near Tobiano, about 20 kilometres west of Kamloops. Four of them were loaded with jet fuel.

Four of the 17 derailed cars ended up in the lake, the last of which was pulled out on Sunday.

According to an online update to the province’s environmental spills page Thursday, additional booms have been deployed near Cherry Creek and Frederick.

“The SCAT team [Shoreline Clean-up Assessment Technique (SCAT)] identified areas for treatment, which will use a method called shoreline flushing,” the update read.

Shoreline flushing is a process that uses water to mobilize oil, fuel or other products off of the shoreline so it can be collected and removed. Additional boom has been installed in preparation for shoreline treatment, according to the online update page.

Thompson-Nicola Regional District Area J director Mike Grenier said he counted seven boats out on the water Friday conducting the SCAT process on both the south side of Kamloops Lake, where the spill occurred, and the borsht side by Fredrick.

He said the jet fuel in the water is a kerosene-based product that evaporates, and the SCAT Team is encouraging evaporation by moving the fuel from the shoreline to the shallow part of the water where it will more readily evaporate.

“And the booms are there as part of that process,” Grenier said, adding the booms contain the fuel from moving farther out on the water.

Earlier in the cleanup process CPKC was using peat in the water to absorb fuel in the water as well, Grenier noted.

Containment booms remain in the water along the shore at the derailment site, according to the provincial website, and, a plan is being developed to recover the gypsum from the embankment and shoreline that also spilled form the railcars.

CPKC is also reporting that water sampling results remain below BC Source Drinking Water Guidelines, and testing has moved to weekly from daily testing.

Castanet reached out to CPKC for comment but did not hear back by deadline.