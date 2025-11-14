Kamloops News

Kamloops mayor reconciles with beer-dousing suspect through restorative justice process

Photo: RCMP Police say a 2024 beer-pouring incident at the Blue Grotto, in which the suspect was captured on surveillance footage, ended peacefully with a restorative justice forum earlier this week.

Mounties say an incident at a downtown Kamloops nightclub last year in which Mayor Reid Hamer-Jackson was doused with beer has come to a “peaceful conclusion" after the suspect was found and took part in a restorative justice session.

The incident took place at the Blue Grotto on Victoria Street on June 21, 2024, and was reported to police shortly afterwards as an assault.

Video surveillance footage from that date showed a man in a tall black hat, orange shirt and black vest walking over to Hamer-Jackson, then turning away and dumping his drink over his shoulder, hitting the mayor. The man then ran away. Hamer-Jackson had said the man had come up to him and his wife and swore at them before dumping the drink.

Police sent out a public appeal for help to identify the suspect, including a still image from the surveillance footage.

In a news release issued on Friday, Kamloops RCMP said the suspect was identified and the beer-pouring incident came to a conclusion with a restorative justice forum — an alternative approach to criminal justice focused on repairing harm and providing an opportunity for parties to make amends.

The suspect, Hamer-Jackson and a police officer gathered to participate in the forum.

Hamer-Jackson told Castanet Kamloops he found out "a while ago" that police had identified the suspect and he was provided with a few options, one of them being restorative justice.

"He wasn't a dangerous individual. He'd never been charged with anything. He was a younger fella and last thing I would want to do is have him have an assault charge over his head," Hamer-Jackson said.

Hamer-Jackson, who has been at the centre of a number of controversies since he was elected in 2022, said he came to understand the individual was motivated to confront him at the nightclub because of the media, specifically "media that are adverse to me, that are biased against me."

"He didn't know me or anything, just from what he learned from specific media sources, which is very concerning to me," the mayor said.

The mayor said he felt the restorative justice process was a good experience and he would recommend it in many cases.

"We actually shook hands and had a hug and I told the person that he could contact me anytime, if he wants to know the truth of the matter, he could contact me anytime," Hamer-Jackson said.

"And like I said, I believe that for myself, I think that the next time I see him, it'll be good."