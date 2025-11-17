Kamloops News

City seeks North Kamloops resident feedback on flooding, stormwater management

Watershed survey launched

Photo: Contributed City of Kamloops logo.

The City of Kamloops is asking people in Brocklehurst, the North Shore and west Batchelor Heights to share their experiences with flooding and drainage as part of a watershed and water management study.

An online survey for North Kamloops residents will be open until Friday, Dec. 12, at 3 p.m. Paper surveys are available for pick up at city hall and must be submitted before same deadline.

The city said resident responses will help staff better understand community experiences with flooding and stormwater, useful to identify areas of concern.

“The survey will help shape the area’s environmental and water management strategies,” the city said in a statement.

Residents are asked about experiences with flooding, drainage, views on municipal stormwater management, and their thoughts about different types of infrastructure solutions. These include traditional infrastructure like curbs, gutters and piped stormwater systems, and green infrastructure like rain gardens, bioswales, and permeable pavers that mimic natural water absorption.

The City of Kamloops also noted previously collected community feedback on watersheds has been helpful to flag areas of concern for improvements.

Survey respondents can be entered for a chance to win a rain barrel.

More information on the survey can be found on the City of Kamloops website.