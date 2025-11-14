Kamloops News

Sun Peaks accepts offer for new health centre operator, but details still need to be finalized before reopening

Photo: Castanet The Sun Peaks Community Health Centre is located at 3115 Creekside Way.

Municipal officials in Sun Peaks have come to an agreement with a new operator for the community’s shuttered health centre, and the parties are working to get it open as soon as possible.

The Sun Peaks Mountain Resort Municipality has accepted a request for proposal from Dr. Catherine Nowierski to run the Sun Peaks Health Centre.

The facility closed on Oct. 10 after Sun Peaks council ended a lease held by a previous operator.

In a news release issued Wednesday, the resort municipality said the parties “are actively collaborating to re-open the Sun Peaks Health Centre.”

“We appreciate the community’s patience as we work through the details needed to finalize the agreement and move forward with reopening as soon as possible,” the release stated.

Details about what remains to be done were not included in the release.

At a recent council meeting, Mayor Rob O’Toole said a during question period that the first priority with the new doctor in place is to link her with the patients who were attached to the previous physician.

He said while he’d love if there was a transitional model using locum doctors as a stopgap doing so, council has learned it would take almost as long as having a new operator in place.

Asked what the hurdles were to setting a timeline for the reopening of the clinic, CAO Deanna Campbell said she thinks they have been moving through the process quicker than some may have expected.

“Unfortunately, there's a lot of context to these negotiations and to this process and a situation that is not out in public and for confidentiality reasons we can’t speak to it,” she said at the meeting.

Sun Peaks council decided over the summer to end STEPS' lease of the Sun Peaks Community Health Centre. The non-profit's last day providing medical services in Sun Peaks was Oct. 10.

O’Toole told Castanet council’s decision not to renew with STEPS came as the model the resort municipality was looking to see operate and the model STEPS was able to execute on a day-to-day basis diverged, and they decided that despite “some short term pain” the resort municipality would be better off with a new operator.