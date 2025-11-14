Kamloops News

Kamloops council has concerns over B.C. Assessment plan to reduce pipeline tax value

Pipeline tax 'downloaded'?

Photo: The Canadian Press Workers lay pipe during construction of the Trans Mountain pipeline expansion on farmland, in Abbotsford, B.C., on Wednesday, May 3, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Kamloops council members say they are alarmed by a B.C. Assessment plan to cut the taxable value of pipelines — a proposal that elected officials say could have big impacts on municipal budgets and residential taxpayers.

During its meeting on Nov. 4, council voted unanimously to send a letter urging representatives from B.C. Assessment to attend a meeting as soon as possible to discuss the situation.

Council will also send a letter to the Premier David Eby and Brenda Bailey, Minister of Finance, asking for a review of the proposed valuation changes to the pipeline.

“I think it's incumbent on us that we reach out to BC Assessment and, first of all, request why they didn't come to us to talk to us as the largest municipality who will be impacted by this decision,” Coun. Katie Neustaeter said.

Neustaeter said Trans Mountain sent council members a letter advising them about the application of a drag-reducing agent along the pipeline. In this letter, Trans Mountain said the program aims to “increase pipeline capacity and operational efficiency.”

The councillor said this “does not compute” for her, noting the corporation is discussing adding value to its infrastructure while, at the same time, a plan is being floated to reduce the assessed value of the pipeline.

“They will be essentially downloading a massive amount of cost onto taxpayers — and specifically for our community, businesses like Kruger, who are smaller industry — because they're claiming that their assets have diminished in value and so that taxation should be downloaded,” Neustaeter said.

“This is deeply concerning in many ways.”

She said Clearwater Mayor Merlin Blackwell and Thompson-Nicola Regional District directors have spoken out against the plan, writing letters to the provincial Minister of Finance to halt the changes.

The TNRD has sent a letter to Bailey, asking for the B.C. Assessment changes to be postponed until a wider review can be undertaken. The letter said the reduction in assessed value would shift about $250,000 in taxation on to other property classes — largely residential properties.

“This upcoming change would have a substantial impact to overall budget and taxation projections for the TNRD for multiple years, specifically for the other classes of ratepayers as this shifts the tax burden to the business and residents,” the letter reads.

Neustaeter said in Clearwater, this change could result in an eight per cent tax increase for local taxpayers.

“That is deeply alarming. Whatever that crunches out to for Kamloops, I think we need to find out those dollars and those figures specifically and write a comparable letter on behalf of our community as well,” she said.

A B.C. Assessment representative has said feedback will be shared with the Ministry of Finance will approval to be sought from the attorney general and Bailey this month.

Bailey has said she'll look into the plan, adding she believes any risk of a "big tax burden shifting to residents and small businesses is concerning."

-With files from the Canadian Press